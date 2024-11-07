 Court websites down in suspected DDoS attack
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court websites down in suspected DDoS attack

Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 16:05 Updated: 07 Nov. 2024, 16:40
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
A court plaque in front of Daejeon District Court [YONHAP]

A court plaque in front of Daejeon District Court [YONHAP]

 
Access to court websites nationwide was temporarily suspended on Thursday afternoon, due to a suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.
 
The suspended access was to websites that provide public services such as case searches, and there were reportedly no issues with electronic litigation or the courts’ internal networks.
 
The Office of Court Administration is taking preemptive measures to block access to the court websites to handle the suspected DDoS attack.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry website was hit by a similar DDoS attack, but the website returned to normal on Wednesday. The websites of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the Environment Ministry, the National Information Resources Service under the Interior Ministry and the People Power Party (PPP) were also hit by a DDoS attack the same day.
 
On Monday, the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) warned local organizations and businesses of a rising risk of cyberattacks related to North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia.
 
It warned that South Korean organizations face increased cybersecurity risks, including DDoS attacks, amid the Russia-Ukraine war.  
 
This hinted at the possibility that there could be cyberattacks made against South Korean agencies and entities originating from Russia or North Korea. 
 
A DDoS attack occurs when hackers crash a webpage by flooding the servers that run the site with excessive traffic, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out normal users.  
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea court cyber DDoS

More in Social Affairs

Police drop charges against Jessi over fan assault incident, indicts Koala

Court seizes Chef Lee Young-sook's 'Culinary Class Wars' appearance fee due to debt controversy

Junior doctors, medical students grow skeptical over fruitless strike

Court websites down in suspected DDoS attack

Marriages between Koreans and foreigners increase 17.2% on year

Related Stories

Technical glitch takes KT's networks down

Countermeasures in cyberspace

President appoints first special cyber secretary

Faker's League of Legends team the latest victim of DDoS attack

Nearly 560,000 foreign hacking attempts against gov't detected over past 6 yrs: report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)