 Police drop charges against Jessi over fan assault incident, indicts Koala
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 19:19
Rapper and singer Jessi and producer Koala, center, in the music video for the latter's song ″RSVP″ (2023) [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper and singer Jessi and producer Koala, center, in the music video for the latter's song ″RSVP″ (2023) [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police have cleared rapper Jessi of charges on Thursday regarding her involvement in an assault on a fan who requested her for a photo.
 
The Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct announced that it is dropping the case against Jessi, citing insufficient evidence. The police have issued an international arrest warrant for the Taiwanese national who was directly involved in the assault.
 

JTBC reported on Oct. 11 that an 18-year-old fan had requested a photo from Jessi on Sept. 29. When Jessi declined, a man believed to be part of her group struck the fan in the face. 
 
"Jessi expresses deep regret for the distress caused to the victim and is truly sorry for the incident," Jessi's attorney told SBS on Thursday. "As confirmed during the police investigation, Jessi did not assist the perpetrator in fleeing the scene nor was she acquainted with the individual prior to the event."
 
Among Jessi's entourage, producer Koala was indicted on assault charges and referred to the prosecution. 
 
Singer-rapper Jessi arrives at Seoul Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul on Oct. 16 for questioning regarding the alleged assault of a fan. [NEWS1]

Singer-rapper Jessi arrives at Seoul Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul on Oct. 16 for questioning regarding the alleged assault of a fan. [NEWS1]

 
When questioned by the police, Jessi stated that she did not know the assailant and that this was the first time she had met him. The Taiwanese perpetrator left Korea three days after the incident, according to the police.
 
The victim filed a lawsuit against Jessi and three others involved in the incident and a netizen filed a legal complaint against Jessi for harboring and aiding the escape of the perpetrator.
 
Jessi issued two apologies on her Instagram in October, pledging to rectify the situation.
 

