How to be friends with the president-elect

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump officially became the winner of the election on Tuesday after his Democratic rival Kamala Harris conceded. Trump had a 12-minute phone conversation with President Yoon Suk Yeol the following day. Though we welcome their first conversation, it can hardly calm our deepening concerns over security and economic issues during Trump’s second term.In the phone conversation, Yoon and Trump discussed South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the seven-decade alliance and North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia to help its war against Ukraine. The two also agreed to fix the date for their first face-to-face meeting as early as possible. As Trump expressed his hope for meeting with Yoon “as soon as possible,” it could be better for the two to meet even before Jan. 20, when Trump will be inaugurated.During the transition period, the timing of communication is important. Chang Ho-jin, Yoon’s special advisor for diplomacy and security, is being mentioned as an emissary to the Trump camp. As Yoon will attend the APEC summit in Peru from Sunday, he can pay a visit to Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on his return home. Given Trump’s tendency to cherish personal relationships, the trip can help.The president-elect receives briefings about national security and intelligence from related departments and agencies for 75 days from the establishment of his transition committee to Inauguration Day. Considering the significance of the briefings on South Korea, President Yoon must mobilize the Office of National Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the National Intelligence Service to closely communicate with the Trump camp.Above all, we must inform the Trump camp of sensitive information about the remarkable advancement of North Korea’s nuclear missiles over the past four years. Our government also must deliver its position against Trump 2.0 trying to directly trade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the thorny issue. We must prevent Trump from rushing to nuclear reduction talks with Kim.While campaigning, Trump vowed to “end the Ukraine war within 24 hours” if he’s elected president. Ending the war will not be so easy. But the features of the war can drastically change under the second Trump administration. Our government had better refrain from clarifying its position on weapon supplies to Ukraine. Whether they are defense weapons or combat weapons, it must take action after finding out what position the next U.S. government has on the issue. Our government must make a wise decision.