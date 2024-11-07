Today's fortune: Nov. 7, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1936: You may take interest in something new and get it too.1948: Dress warm.1960: You may be going out for an appointment or get-together.1972: Make the relationship a win-win.1984: You may get a good offer or tip.1996: Be interested in a foreign country.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1937: You may be lounging around watching TV.1949: Neither bad nor good can happen in the day.1961: Doing is better than not doing.1973: You may be making steps forward not backward.1985: You may connect with your senior.1997: Hopeful signs may show in your career prospects.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: northwest1938: Eat well and eat healthy.1950: You must be healthy to live healthily.1962: Keep your head cool and your heart warm.1974: Build a mutually beneficial relationship.1986: You may give and get help.1998: Work out and keep up a good appearance.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: north1939: Take a warm bath.1951: Listen more and talk less.1963: Stretch often to relax your tension.1975: Drink tea and water often.1987: Dress up when attending an important occasion.1999: Think at least three times before you act.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1940: Your grandchildren are your hope.1952: You may have something to laugh about.1964: There may be a bigger gain than loss.1976: Don’t put off what must be done today.1988: Look at the forest, not the trees.2000: An early bird catches the worm.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1941: Don’t eat cold food.1953: Avoid crowded places.1965: Keep to the status quo instead of trying to expand.1977: Don’t cross the lines you must keep.1989: Life’s the continuation of a survival game.2001: You can survive only through your capabilities.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: south1942: Streams become rivers and rivers flow to the sea.1954: Look at the forest, not the trees.1966: The more the better for things and people.1978: You may be pulled from above and pushed from below.1990: You may be pleased thoroughly.2002: You may be in the spotlight.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: west1943: A relaxing and peaceful day.1955: You may see or hear what you’ve been waiting for.1967: Your venture may take off and have smooth sailing.1979: You may have the cake and eat it too.1991: You may show your ability and reach the goal.2003: Show your ability.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1944: You cannot afford to lose health.1956: Pay close attention to signs from your body.1968: You may think no one can be trusted.1980: Worrying won’t solve things.1992: Don’t show your feelings and keep things to yourself.2004: Relationship issues may be on your mind.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1945: Teeth can feel cold without lips.1957: Don’t get caught up in emotions and avoid financial deals.1969: Don’t make unnecessary appointments or meet with anyone.1981: Don’t work yourself up. Be cautious and prudent.1993: Try not to get injured.2005: You may be concerned about your future path.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: east1946: Lady Luck may be on your side.1958: Living is a blessing.1970: Everything is going your way. You may reach your goal.1982: A financial stroke of luck may be in store.1994: You may find joy and thrill in working.2006: A fun, refreshing, exhilarating day.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1935: People matter more than things.1947: To earn good money, know how to use it wisely.1959: People are assets. Manage them well.1971: Your financial luck may look up.1983: Knock, and the door will open.1995: You may be lucky in relationships with the opposite sex.2007: Your financial fortune may go up.