Today's fortune: Nov. 7, 2024
Published: 07 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 (Oct. 7 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1936: You may take interest in something new and get it too.
1948: Dress warm.
1960: You may be going out for an appointment or get-together.
1972: Make the relationship a win-win.
1984: You may get a good offer or tip.
1996: Be interested in a foreign country.
Ox
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1937: You may be lounging around watching TV.
1949: Neither bad nor good can happen in the day.
1961: Doing is better than not doing.
1973: You may be making steps forward not backward.
1985: You may connect with your senior.
1997: Hopeful signs may show in your career prospects.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: northwest
1938: Eat well and eat healthy.
1950: You must be healthy to live healthily.
1962: Keep your head cool and your heart warm.
1974: Build a mutually beneficial relationship.
1986: You may give and get help.
1998: Work out and keep up a good appearance.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: north
1939: Take a warm bath.
1951: Listen more and talk less.
1963: Stretch often to relax your tension.
1975: Drink tea and water often.
1987: Dress up when attending an important occasion.
1999: Think at least three times before you act.
Dragon
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1940: Your grandchildren are your hope.
1952: You may have something to laugh about.
1964: There may be a bigger gain than loss.
1976: Don’t put off what must be done today.
1988: Look at the forest, not the trees.
2000: An early bird catches the worm.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1941: Don’t eat cold food.
1953: Avoid crowded places.
1965: Keep to the status quo instead of trying to expand.
1977: Don’t cross the lines you must keep.
1989: Life’s the continuation of a survival game.
2001: You can survive only through your capabilities.
Horse
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: south
1942: Streams become rivers and rivers flow to the sea.
1954: Look at the forest, not the trees.
1966: The more the better for things and people.
1978: You may be pulled from above and pushed from below.
1990: You may be pleased thoroughly.
2002: You may be in the spotlight.
Sheep
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: west
1943: A relaxing and peaceful day.
1955: You may see or hear what you’ve been waiting for.
1967: Your venture may take off and have smooth sailing.
1979: You may have the cake and eat it too.
1991: You may show your ability and reach the goal.
2003: Show your ability.
Monkey
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1944: You cannot afford to lose health.
1956: Pay close attention to signs from your body.
1968: You may think no one can be trusted.
1980: Worrying won’t solve things.
1992: Don’t show your feelings and keep things to yourself.
2004: Relationship issues may be on your mind.
Rooster
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1945: Teeth can feel cold without lips.
1957: Don’t get caught up in emotions and avoid financial deals.
1969: Don’t make unnecessary appointments or meet with anyone.
1981: Don’t work yourself up. Be cautious and prudent.
1993: Try not to get injured.
2005: You may be concerned about your future path.
Dog
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1946: Lady Luck may be on your side.
1958: Living is a blessing.
1970: Everything is going your way. You may reach your goal.
1982: A financial stroke of luck may be in store.
1994: You may find joy and thrill in working.
2006: A fun, refreshing, exhilarating day.
Pig
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1935: People matter more than things.
1947: To earn good money, know how to use it wisely.
1959: People are assets. Manage them well.
1971: Your financial luck may look up.
1983: Knock, and the door will open.
1995: You may be lucky in relationships with the opposite sex.
2007: Your financial fortune may go up.
