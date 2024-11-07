PGA star Tom Kim escapes punishment for locker room damage at Genesis Championship



The KPGA gave PGA star Tom Kim a warning Wednesday, without further punishment, for vandalizing a locker room door at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon during the Genesis Championship on Oct. 27.The decision followed a disciplinary committee meeting on Wednesday, where the KPGA judged that Kim "failed to maintain dignity" after the tournament.Kim competed in the event, co-sanctioned by the KPGA and DP World Tour, last month and tied with fellow PGA veteran An Byeong-hun, with Kim ultimately losing in a playoff.Despite the loss, Kim congratulated An, but after returning to his locker room, he reportedly expressed frustration by quickly opening the locker room door, which resulted in damage.On Oct. 28, Kim released a statement on his Instagram, explaining that while he was frustrated after the tournament, he had "no intent of damaging any part of the locker."Kim did not attend Wednesday's disciplinary meeting and sent his agent instead.At 22, Kim is one of the most successful Korean golfers on the PGA Tour, where he has won three titles.Since turning pro in 2018, Kim has shone on international tours and started competing on the PGA Tour during the 2021-22 season.Kim won his first PGA title at the Wyndham Championship in August 2022, and rose to further prominence in October of the same year when he won the Shriners Children's Open. This victory made him the second-youngest golfer to win two PGA titles, behind Ralph Guldahl, and the first player to win twice on the Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods.He also represented Korea in the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics this summer, finishing in eighth place, falling short of securing a bronze medal or higher, which would have earned him a military exemption.