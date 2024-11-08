 KT reports 33% jump in Q3 net income
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

KT reports 33% jump in Q3 net income

Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 11:10
Kim Hoon-bae, executive vice president of KT's media platform business unit, introduces Genie TV's set-top box 4 during a press event held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [KT]

Kim Hoon-bae, executive vice president of KT's media platform business unit, introduces Genie TV's set-top box 4 during a press event held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [KT]

 
KT on Friday reported its third quarter net income of 383.2 billion won ($276.9 million), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 464.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 321.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.6 percent to 6.65 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 302.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea KT Corp.

More in Industry

Pepero Day promos abound, from Coupang to Lotte Wellfood

Samsung Biologics acquires three ISO certificates, including for compliance management

KT's net profit surges 32.9% on low base effect

KT reports 33% jump in Q3 net income

LG Energy Solution to supply cylindrical batteries to EV manufacturer Rivian

Related Stories

Naver’s Q3 net profit rises 49% on strong sales

LG commits to $74 billion investment in Korea, prioritizing AI and cleantech

GS Engineering & Construction Q3 profit soars 940% to 120.8 billion won

Kepco CEO to step down over ballooning deficit

CJ AI Center and KAIST sign an MOU on brain-inspired AI
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)