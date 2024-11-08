KT reports 33% jump in Q3 net income
Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 11:10
KT on Friday reported its third quarter net income of 383.2 billion won ($276.9 million), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 464.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 321.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.6 percent to 6.65 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 302.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)