KT reports 33% jump in Q3 net income

KT on Friday reported its third quarter net income of 383.2 billion won ($276.9 million), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 464.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared to 321.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.6 percent to 6.65 trillion won.The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 302.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.Yonhap