Pepero Day promos abound, from Coupang to Lotte Wellfood

Pepero Day is right around the corner, and retailers are launching special promotions and limited-edition Pepero items to celebrate.Coupang said on Friday it teamed up with Lotte Wellfood to release 145,000 limited “Pepero Lucky Boxes” for Pepero Day, each containing a cash prize coupon.One lucky winner will receive 11 million won ($ 7,935) in Coupang cash, which can be used on the Coupang platform. Ten second-place winners will be given 1.1 million won, 110,000 won for a hundred third-place winners, 11,000 won for a thousand fourth-place winners, 1,100 won for 10 thousand fifth-place winners and 110 won for the remaining 133,889 winners.Each box comes with 12 packs of Pepero in six popular flavors — such as chocolate, almonds, crunky and white cookie.Coupang’s Wow members can purchase 15,000 of these boxes at a 40 percent discount for 12,000 won on Pepero Day, which falls on Monday, with an additional 5 percent discount available for Hana Card users.Separately, Lotte Wellfood sell Pepero boxes featuring girl group NewJeans, who were reappointed as brand ambassadors for its global Pepero campaign.Convenience store chain 7-Eleven saw a 20 percent increase in sales from Nov. 1 to Thursday compared to the same period last year following special collaborations for this year’s Pepero Day.The company offers Pepero items featuring popular Sanrio characters, limited-edition items in collaboration with beauty brand Amuse, and a special release with British illustrator Hattie Stewart.The first 400 Pepero items in these lines sold out within five hours on 7-Eleven’s mobile app on Oct. 28, with an additional 1,200 units selling out in four days, according to the convenience store chain.The convenience store is also hosting a special Pepero pop-up zone at Lotte World Tower Mall in Seoul’s Songpa District until Monday."We aim to offer creative special products through a unique collaborations for this year's Pepero Day," said Jang Chae-yoon, head of the company’s snack department. Jang expressed optimism for higher sales with this Pepero Day, as "it falls on a weekday this year."BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]