Pepero Day promos abound, from Coupang to Lotte Wellfood
Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 16:18
Pepero Day is right around the corner, and retailers are launching special promotions and limited-edition Pepero items to celebrate.
Coupang said on Friday it teamed up with Lotte Wellfood to release 145,000 limited “Pepero Lucky Boxes” for Pepero Day, each containing a cash prize coupon.
One lucky winner will receive 11 million won ($ 7,935) in Coupang cash, which can be used on the Coupang platform. Ten second-place winners will be given 1.1 million won, 110,000 won for a hundred third-place winners, 11,000 won for a thousand fourth-place winners, 1,100 won for 10 thousand fifth-place winners and 110 won for the remaining 133,889 winners.
Each box comes with 12 packs of Pepero in six popular flavors — such as chocolate, almonds, crunky and white cookie.
Coupang’s Wow members can purchase 15,000 of these boxes at a 40 percent discount for 12,000 won on Pepero Day, which falls on Monday, with an additional 5 percent discount available for Hana Card users.
Separately, Lotte Wellfood sell Pepero boxes featuring girl group NewJeans, who were reappointed as brand ambassadors for its global Pepero campaign.
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven saw a 20 percent increase in sales from Nov. 1 to Thursday compared to the same period last year following special collaborations for this year’s Pepero Day.
The company offers Pepero items featuring popular Sanrio characters, limited-edition items in collaboration with beauty brand Amuse, and a special release with British illustrator Hattie Stewart.
The first 400 Pepero items in these lines sold out within five hours on 7-Eleven’s mobile app on Oct. 28, with an additional 1,200 units selling out in four days, according to the convenience store chain.
The convenience store is also hosting a special Pepero pop-up zone at Lotte World Tower Mall in Seoul’s Songpa District until Monday.
"We aim to offer creative special products through a unique collaborations for this year's Pepero Day," said Jang Chae-yoon, head of the company’s snack department. Jang expressed optimism for higher sales with this Pepero Day, as "it falls on a weekday this year."
BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]
