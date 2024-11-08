잊혀진 진미, 한국의 장 조망한 축제

미쉐린 별을 받은 식당 윤서울의 김도윤 셰프가 서울 강남구에 있는 자신의 레스토랑에서 해산물과 장에 대한 워크숍을 진행하고 있다. [한식진흥원]

"Jang and hanwoo are inseparable," executive chef Min Kyung-hwan said, on a recent Thursday, at an intimate gathering of chefs and foodies on the basement floor of upscale hanwoo restaurant Born & Bred in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. "They pair exceptionally, adding an umami-forward saltiness.""장과 한우는 불가분의 관계입니다."최근 목요일 서울 성동구의 고급 한우 식당 본앤브레드 지하에 모인 셰프와 미식가들에게 민경환 총괄 셰프가 한 말이다. 이 자리에서 그는 "장은 한우에 깊고 감칠맛 도는 짠맛을 더해 매우 잘 어울리는 한 쌍"이라고 말했다.Though the venue was devoted the homegrown beef, the main topic of the evening was the fermented soybean pastes and sauces collectively known, in Korea, as jang. Throughout the evening, the chef shared Born & Bred's housemade jang recipes, which incorporate barley into ssamjang (a mix of gochujang and soybean paste) for texture, and cheollijang, which uses powdered dry beef and ganjang (soy sauce).이곳은 한우 전문점이지만 이날 저녁의 화두는 한국에서 장으로 통칭되는 발효 소스였다. 행사 내내 권 셰프는 본앤브레드의 수제 장 조리법을 공유 했는데, 쌈장을 만들 땐 질감을 위해 보리를 더하고 천리장을 만들 땐 소고기 가루와 간장을 사용한다.The event, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institution (KFPI), was one of a series of workshops spotlighting jang that took place over the course of the past week, during which the best of the country's chefs, including Cho Hee-sook, whom Asia's 50 Best Restaurants named Asia's Best Female Chef by in 2020; Kim Do-yun of Michelin-starred restaurant Yun Seoul; and Cho Eun-hee and Park Sung-bae of Michelin-starred Onjium displayed the versatility of the fermented sauces, from their uses in vegetables to seafood and meat.농림축산식품부와 한식진흥원이 주최한 이 행사는 지난주에 진행된 한국의 장을 조명한 일련의 워크숍 중 하나다. '아시아 50베스트레스토랑'에서 2020년 아시아 최고 여성 셰프로 선정된 조희숙, 미쉐린 레스토랑인 윤서울의 김도윤, 역시 미쉐린 레스토랑인 온지음의 조은희·박성배 등 국내 최고의 셰프들이 모여 채소와 해산물, 고기 등에 쓸 수 있는 다재다능한 장의 사용법을 선보였다."Korea's jang culture is an important asset of our cuisine," said Jeon Hae-woong, acting chair of the KFPI. "We are looking to have it listed as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage later this year, and we will continue to provide various programs to enhance the value of Korean food and strengthen its branding in the global market."한식진흥원 전해웅 사무총장은 "한국의 장 문화는 한국 음식의 중요한 자산"이라며 "올해 유네스코 무형문화유산으로 등재하기 위해 노력하고 있으며 한국 음식의 가치를 높이고 글로벌 시장에서 브랜드 가치를 강화하기 위한 다양한 프로그램을 계속해서 제공할 것"이라고 말했다.The workshops culminated in Friday's second annual Hansik Conference. More than 200 guests attended, including global gastronomy experts, chefs, media, and members of the restaurant industry.워크숍은 지난 금요일 열린 제 2회 한식 컨퍼런스로 마무리됐다. 전 세계 미식 전문가, 셰프, 언론, 요식업 관계자 등 200명 이상이 참석했다.Chef Kang Min-goo of Mingles, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant that ranked No. 44 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, kicked off the first session with "Ancient Future: Jang in Korea," emphasizing that jang is a key, symbolic element of Korean cuisine and an important national asset. "If we understand the role of jang in food and how it tastes, rather than just using them, we will be able to showcase our appeal in the global market," he said at Samcheonggak cultural center in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul.'2024 월드50베스트 레스토랑' 44위이자 미쉐린 별 2개를 받은 밍글스의 강민구 셰프는 첫 번째 세션 "오래된 미래: 한국의 장"에서 장이 한국 요리의 상징적인 요소이자 중요한 국가 자산이라고 강조했다. 그는 "장을 단순히 사용하는 것보다 그 맛과 역할을 이해하게 되면 글로벌 시장에서 우리의 매력을 더욱 잘 보여줄 수 있다"고 말했다.In the second session, Professor Yang Jong-jip of the Culinary Institute of America emphasized the importance of fostering talent in Korea's culinary sphere. "The globalization of Korean food depends on the performance of individual restaurants, but sustainable development can only be achieved by starting with the educational process," he said.두 번째 세션에서 미국요리원(CIA)의 양종집 교수가 한식 분야 인재 육성의 중요성을 강조했다. 그는 "한국 음식의 세계화는 개별 레스토랑의 성과에 달려 있지만 지속가능한 발전은 교육 과정에서 시작해야 달성할 수 있다"고 말했다.[생략]