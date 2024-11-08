Recipe: A Korean classic — Hong Yeo-rim's kimchi jjigae



Hong Yeo-rim's kimchi jjigae



Homemade meals don't always need to be complex. A steaming, spicy bowl of(kimchi stew) served with a bowl of rice is enough to fill you up and energize you.There’s something deeply soothing about the smell of kimchi jjigae simmering in the kitchen. While you might think that kimchi jjigae is a common everyday dish, imagine its smell filling the house when you are feeling under the weather. It will instantly bring back memories of your mom’s kimchi-jjigae that you had been forgetting about, giving you a cozy feeling.So if you have some well-aged kimchi sitting in your fridge, give kimchi-jjigae a try!250 grams of ripe or aged Kimchi — 1 tablespoon of minced garlic — a pinch of red pepper flakes — 1 large green onion — 4 teaspoons of perilla oil — 1/2 a block of tofuFor the anchovy broth: anchovies and kelp1. Slice the large green onion into small pieces and cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes.2. Chop the kimchi into bite-sized pieces.3. Add the anchovies and kelp to 300 milliliters of water and boil at high heat. Once it boils, lower the heat to medium and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes before fishing out the solids.4. Coat the pot with perilla oil and fry with kimchi. Add the minced garlic.5. For extra spiciness, add kimchi juice or red pepper flakes. Then pour in the anchovy broth and bring it to a boil.6. Simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add the chopped green onion and continue cooking.7. Add the tofu and simmer until everything is well cooked.“Kimchi jjigae often includes ingredients like pork, mackerel pikes or a can of tuna. But I recommend a more standard and basic kimchi jjigae with just anchovy broth for a clean, balanced taste that highlights the flavors of both the kimchi and broth. Using well-aged kimchi and anchovy-kelp broth will give the stew a perfect depth.“If making broth from scratch feels burdensome, you can use broth packs or coin-sized broth cubes available at most stores. For one to two servings, a single broth pack or small broth cube is enough. If you have anchovies and kelp at home, use four or five anchovies and a piece of kelp to make your own broth.“Kimchi is the heart of a good kimchi-jjigae. The best choice is to use homemade kimchi from last winter that has been patiently fermenting in your fridge. Don’t throw it away thinking it has gone bad — the more fermented, the richer the flavor.“Many people add kimchi juice and leftover sauce directly into the stew, but this can create an overly sour taste. Instead, try stir-frying the kimchi in perilla oil to remove excess tartness. For two servings, two to three tablespoons of perilla oil will do the trick. Avoid using too much oil, as it can overshadow the natural flavor of the kimchi."BY HONG YEO-RIM, WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]