Tourism minister aims to hit inbound traveler targets with foreigner friendly infrastructure boost



YIM SEUNG-HYE

yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr

“It’s been a year since I took up office at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in October 2023, but it feels like it’s been 10 years,” said Tourism Minister Yu In-chon.Despite being the oldest minister currently in post, the 73-year-old, two-time culture minister has been relentless. So far, he’s visited about 12 rural towns as part of his Local 100 project in an effort to boost local tourism, and he's met up with hundreds of people from different fields of culture and the arts to hear their sides of the story. He’s even given up his weekends to hop on his bicycle and discover the peninsula's cycling routes for tourists.There’s a two goals that act as a reminder for him to keep on going and never stop: reaching 30 million annual foreign tourists by 2027 and 20 million inbound tourists in 2024. To hear more about how his ministry is going about achieving these ambitious goals, the Korea JoongAng Daily interviewed Yu on Nov. 1. The following are excerpts of the interview with Yu, which have been edited for length and clarity.The most recent visit I made as part of the Local 100 project was to Cheongju, North Chungcheong. I recently gave the Minister's Award to the city's Culture Factory area. It was originally a tobacco manufacturing factory but was transformed into a vibrant cultural complex after the factory closed in 2004. Today, it bustles with visitors, houses various commercial facilities and has the Cheongju branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and the Korea Craft Museum. The eastern warehouse of the factory, which was once a storage space for tobacco leaves, is now a community center where people can do stage performances. Since this place was included in the ministry's Local 100, it has attracted 2 million visitors.I also want to recommend the famous forest in Damyang County, South Jeolla, especially because it's beautiful to visit this fall season, when you can walk the Metasequoia Trail and enjoy the foliage. I visited in October and experienced barefoot walking and stopped by Gwanbangjerim and Juknokwon. I'm very certain that foreigners will enjoy breathing in fresh air at these places. They can take a peaceful break in the expansive bamboo forest and have a wonderful escape from the bustling city life.Many foreign tourists tend to only visit well-known destinations like Seoul, Busan or Jeju. However, there are attractive tourist spots throughout the country that I hope more visitors will discover. To promote regional tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has selected a list of top destinations called the “Korea Tourism Top 100,” which we actively introduce both domestically and internationally. This list includes a variety of places, from beautiful natural spots like Mount Songni and Suncheon Bay to cultural sites like the Jeonju Hanok Village and Andong Hahoe Village, where visitors can experience Korea’s unique culture.Starting in 2025, we plan to introduce a “Traveler’s Passport” program for the “Korea Tourism Top 100.” This initiative aims to encourage both Koreans and foreign visitors to explore a wider range of regions, supporting regional tourism revitalization policies and enhanced promotional efforts.We are very focused on this issue, and I personally visit sites regularly to assess the situation. For instance, I visited Gwangjang Market in June and the Jeju Heukdwaeji (black pork) Street in August to conduct on-site inspections. The government is working hard to improve price transparency by publishing information on food prices for cultural festivals in advance. We are also conducting on-site inspections throughout the year.Additionally, we operate the Tourist Complaint Center (dial 1330) year-round to allow citizens to report any discomforts experienced during travel. Foreigners can also make a report. Reported issues are addressed immediately by category or passed on to relevant agencies to follow up, and we monitor the status of these cases afterward.That is true. Medical tourism generates significantly higher value, with average spending per visitor being more than twice that of general tourists — creating substantial economic ripple effects. Not only does this help mitigate the tourism trade deficit, but it also enhances the national image, which is why we are actively promoting this sector. Interest in K-beauty, including cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, is also on the rise. To meet the demand from medical tourists, we are focusing on developing tourism products, like minor medical services, which differ significantly from concerns over healthcare privatization.The Tourism Ministry this year designated the three festivals as global festivals, with the goal of developing them into leading tourism products that appeal to visitors worldwide. To ensure that international visitors can also enjoy these festivals, various globalized programs, such as performances with multilingual commentary, have been prepared, along with improvements in transportation options and foreign-language guidance systems. I've heard that all three festivals this year have seen an increase in international visitors compared to previous years.Next year, tourism products related to these festivals will be launched on global online travel agency platforms to actively attract international visitors, and international exchanges with renowned festivals abroad will be strengthened, aiming for more concrete results.The most immediate psychological and practical barrier to attracting international visitors is Korea's relatively strict entry and immigration regulations compared to competing countries. This year, the World Economic Forum ranked Korea 14th globally in tourism industry competitiveness, but the country received 66th in the openness category, which evaluates visa policies for international arrivals.In particular, after Covid-19, neighboring countries like Japan, Taiwan and Singapore have been expanding visa-free policies and facilitating entry procedures for high-value tourists, such as allowing visa-free entry for cruise tourists.Therefore, the Tourism Ministry has been working with the Ministry of Justice to improve entry convenience, such as through expanding the list of K-ETA visa-free countries, reducing visa processing times for countries like Mongolia, opening a new visa application center in the Philippines and waiving group visa fees for China and Southeast Asian countries. The inbound tourism market is recovering quickly, and next year, with various events, like the APEC summit, even more international visitors are expected to visit Korea.