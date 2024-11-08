 Game maker Pearl Abyss, KTO to curate travel package based on Black Desert
Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 13:48
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Executive Vice President of Korea Tourism Organization's International Tourism Division Lee Hak-ju, left, and Pearl Abyss's Chief Business Officer Kim Gyeong-man, pose for photos after signing an MOU to curate and promote K-game tour helmed around online game Black Desert, on Thursday. [PEARL ABYSS]

Local game publisher Pearl Abyss and the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) are set to curate a travel package based on the online game Black Desert. 
 
The two signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to helm and promote a "K-game tour" around the locations that appear on Black Desert's Land of the Morning Light in Seoul. These include the Gyeongbok Palace and Jingwansa Temple in Seoul, as well as historical sites in regional areas like the Sangdang Sanseong Fortress in Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
 

It is slated to launch next year on the online travel platform Klook.   
 
Online game Black Desert [PEARL ABYSS]

Black Desert is a multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG) for which Pearl Abyss is best known. It debuted in Korea in 2015 and has since been translated into 12 languages and recorded 5 million global users. 
 
"The K-game tour is a new form of tourism product that combines games and travel and a revolutionary way to introduce Korea's charms to people around the world," Lee Hak-ju, executive vice president of the KTO's international tourism division, said through the press release. "It is an opportunity to diversify our inbound tourism and open up a new frontier where gaming meets tourism." 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
