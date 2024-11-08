A curious look at the roots of Halloween (KOR)

I went “trick or treating” with my 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter on Halloween evening. Children go from house to house to get candies or chocolates and sing “trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat.”When my parents studied abroad, they took me — three or four years old at the time — trick or treating to teach me foreign customs and make me bolder. I was resentful that they made me ring the doorbell at a stranger’s house and sing the song all by myself, but it is a memory that helps me get over stage fright even today.Halloween is an interesting mixed-culture festival created by combining Christian and pagan traditions, just like Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Halloween is based on Samhain, a Celtic harvest festival that dates back to the 5th century BC, and The Day of the Dead originated from the practice of ancestor worship by the Aztecs before the Spanish conquest.It is not a coincidence that the time of the year after the harvest and the start of the winter is symbolically celebrated with death in various traditions. “Trick or treat” is believed to have originated from Christian tradition from 15th century Europe, but there had also been a tradition in ancient Greece where children dressed up as swallows, sang songs and asked for food, with a playful threat.The phrase, “trick or treat,” started to be used in Canada in the early 20th century, and children in rural areas used to steal fruits and grains on Halloween. The ritual of violation may be a mechanism to provide a unique learning opportunity to the future members of the society. It fosters an adventurous spirit that shakes the existing rules.핼러윈 저녁 두 살 반 된 딸을 데리고 ‘트릭 오어 트리트(trick or treat)’을 하러 나갔다. 아이들이 집집마다 사탕이나 초콜릿 등의 과자를 얻으려고 돌아다니며 '사탕 안주면 장난칠 것'이라는 의미로 외치는 구절이다. “트릭 오어 트리트, 발 냄새 맡아, 맛있는 것 주세요(Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat)”라는 노래도 딸려있다.부모님 유학 시절에 서너 살 된 나를 끌고 다니며 이러한 이질적인 풍습을 가르치고 대담성을 길러주시려고 했던 마음이 새삼 느껴졌다. 생판 모르는 사람 집에 초인종을 누르고 6구절의 노래를 처음부터 끝까지 혼자서 부르게 하신 것이 그때는 참 원망스러웠지만, 지금도 가끔 무대 공포증이 생길 때 힘이 되어주는 기억이다.핼러윈은 멕시코의 ‘망자의 날’과 같이 기독교와 이교도 전통이 결합해 만들어진 흥미로운 문명 혼합 축제이다. 핼러윈은 BC 5세기까지 거슬러 올라가는 켈트족의 추수 축제인 삼하인(Samhain)에 근원을 두고 있고, ‘망자의 날’은 스페인 정복 이전의 아스테카 문명의 조상 숭배의 관례에서 비롯됐다.추수가 끝나고 겨울 ‘새해’가 시작되는 이즈음에 여러 전통에서 상징적으로 죽음을 기념하는 것은 단순한 우연이 아니다. ‘트릭 오어 트리트’는 15세기 유럽의 기독교 관습에서 유래된다고 보지만 고대 그리스에도 아이들이 제비 복장을 하고 노래를 부르며 먹을 것을 주지 않으면 장난질을 하겠다고 협박하는 관습이 있었다고 한다.‘트릭 오어 트리트’라는 구절 자체가 처음으로 사용된 20세기 초반 캐나다에선 우리 농촌 어린이들이 행하던 ‘과일·곡식 서리’가 핼러윈 때 판을 쳤다고 하는데, 이렇게 의식화된 위반 행위는 미래 사회 구성원들에게 특이한 배움의 기회를 제공해주는 메커니즘이 아닐까도 생각해본다. 기존의 규율을 흔드는 모험정신을 길러주는 것이다.