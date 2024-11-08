How to get along with Trump 2.0 (KOR)

Former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump officially became the winner of the election on Tuesday after his Democratic rival Kamala Harris conceded. Trump had a 12-minute phone conversation with President Yoon Suk Yeol the following day. Though we welcome their first conversation, it can hardly calm our deepening concerns over security and economic issues during Trump’s second term.In the phone conversation, Yoon and Trump discussed South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the seven-decade alliance and North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia to help its war against Ukraine. The two also agreed to fix the date for their first face-to-face meeting as early as possible. As Trump expressed his hope for meeting with Yoon “as soon as possible,” it could be better for the two to meet even before Jan. 20, when Trump will be inaugurated.During the transition period, the timing of communication is important. Chang Ho-jin, Yoon’s special advisor for diplomacy and security, is being mentioned as an emissary to the Trump camp. As Yoon will attend the APEC summit in Peru from Sunday, he can pay a visit to Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on his return home. Given Trump’s tendency to cherish personal relationships, the trip can help.The president-elect receives briefings about national security and intelligence from related departments and agencies for 75 days from the establishment of his transition committee to Inauguration Day. Considering the significance of the briefings on South Korea, President Yoon must mobilize the Office of National Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense and the National Intelligence Service to closely communicate with the Trump camp.Above all, we must inform the Trump camp of sensitive information about the remarkable advancement of North Korea’s nuclear missiles over the past four years. Our government also must deliver its position against Trump 2.0 trying to directly trade with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the thorny issue. We must prevent Trump from rushing to nuclear reduction talks with Kim.While campaigning, Trump vowed to “end the Ukraine war within 24 hours” if he’s elected president. Ending the war will not be so easy. But the features of the war can drastically change under the second Trump administration. Our government had better refrain from clarifying its position on weapon supplies to Ukraine. Whether they are defense weapons or combat weapons, it must take action after finding out what position the next U.S. government has on the issue. Our government must make a wise decision.해리스 민주당 대통령 후보가 지난 6일(현지시간) 대선 패배를 공식 인정함에 따라 미국 대선은 불복 시비 없이 도널드 트럼프 공화당 후보의 승리로 끝났다. 트럼프 당선인은 선거 다음 날 주요 국가 정상들과 통화했는데, 윤석열 대통령과는 12분간 통화했다. 첫 소통이 예상보다 일찍 성사된 것은 다행스럽지만, 안보·경제 등 여러 방면에서 트럼프 2기에 몰려올 리스크 불안감을 잠재우기엔 여전히 걱정이 많다.윤 대통령과 트럼프 당선인은 통화에서 한·미·일 협력과 한·미 동맹, 북한의 우크라이나 전쟁 파병 상황 등에 대해 논의했고, 이른 시일 내에 날짜와 장소를 정해 회동하기로 합의했다. 트럼프 당선인이 "윤 대통령을 빨리 만나고 싶다"고 했다니 내년 1월 20일 취임 전이라도 회동이 성사된다면 여러모로 유익한 소통이 될 것이다.정권 교체기에는 소통의 타이밍도 중요하다. 장호진 대통령 외교안보특보가 특사로 거론되는 가운데 윤 대통령은 오는 10일부터 페루에서 열리는 아시아·태평양 경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의에 참석한다. 순방길에 플로리다 마러라고 별장을 깜짝 방문하는 카드도 검토해 보면 어떨까. 개인적 친분을 특히 강조하는 트럼프 당선인의 성향을 고려한다면 기대 이상의 성과가 날 수도 있어서다.트럼프 당선인은 취임까지 대통령직 인수위원회가 가동되는 75일 동안에 국가안보와 정보 관련 중요한 브리핑을 받는다. 그전에 한·미 동맹 현안과 엄중한 한반도 안보 상황 등에 대해 트럼프 당선인 측에게 어떤 메시지가 입력되는지가 매우 중요하다. 따라서 국가안보실·외교부·국방부·국가정보원과 주미대사관 등은 인적 네트워크를 총동원해 트럼프 당선인 측과 긴밀히 소통해야 한다.한국 입장에서는 트럼프 1기 이후 바이든 행정부의 지난 4년간 북한이 핵미사일을 얼마나 고도화해 왔는지 당선인 측에 정확히 알려야 한다. 한국 정부를 배제한 채 김정은 북한 국무위원장과 직거래하려는 시도를 자제해야 한다는 입장 전달도 필수다. 무엇보다 새 정부가 비핵화를 건너뛰고 핵 군축으로 직행하는 상황만은 막아야 한다.트럼프 당선인은 "대통령이 되면 24시간 이내에 우크라이나 전쟁을 끝내겠다"고 공약했었다. 종전이 말처럼 쉽지는 않겠지만, 트럼프 2기에 전쟁의 양상은 크게 달라질 가능성이 있다. 따라서 윤석열 정부는 우크라이나에 무기 지원 관련 입장 표명은 최대한 절제해야 한다. 방어무기든, 살상무기든 다양한 가능성은 열어 놓더라도 실제 행동은 트럼프 2기 정부의 입장을 정확히 파악한 이후 숨 고르기 하는 게 이롭기 때문이다. 트럼프 2기의 대외 전략이 어떻게 흘러갈지 아직은 불확실성이 크다. 그만큼 윤 정부의 행보는 적극적으로 접촉, 설득은 하되, 매사 신중한 판단을 내려주길 바란다.