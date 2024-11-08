Big Bang rumored to appear at MAMA Awards

Boy band Big Bang has been rumored to appear at the upcoming 2024 MAMA Awards with three standing members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, local media reported Friday.Local news outlet Ten Asia reported that G-Dragon will unveil a new single at the awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 23, and that Taeyang and Daesung will join him on stage for his new song.G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, refused to confirm the news.Big Bang's latest group performance was in 2017 with two former members: Seungri, who left the group after he was revealed to be at the center of one of Korea's biggest sex and drug scandals, and T.O.P, who also departed the group after drug scandals.The news came two days after Daesung uploaded a video to his YouTube channel “Zip Daesung.” In the video titled "Some things are forever… | Big Bang back after 7 years," the three members gather for a casual talk to share their life stories and discuss music.In the video, the production staff presented umbrellas adorned with three-leaf clovers to the three members.Daesung added meaning to the gift, saying, "Doesn't a three-leaf clover symbolize happiness? There are three of us."Upon hearing this, G-Dragon firmly stated, "Let's not lose any more members."G-Dragon returned to the music scene on Oct. 31 with his new single "Power," marking his first release in seven years and four months. The single topped the iTunes chart in 15 countries, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand.Taeyang is currently in the middle of his "The Lightyear" concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul in August.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]