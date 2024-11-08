 Kocca opens business centers in Japan to boost Korean content expansion
Kocca opens business centers in Japan to boost Korean content expansion

Published: 08 Nov. 2024, 11:56
The opening ceremony for the Osaka Business Center [KOCCA]

Korea has opened business centers for Korean content producers in Japan to establish a base for expanding domestic content in the country, the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) said on Friday.
 
In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kocca launched the Osaka Business Center on Wednesday and Kocca CKL Tokyo on Thursday. 
 



 
The Osaka Business Center will support the expansion of domestic content across Japan. Through tailored services such as local information, legal and accounting support and marketing assistance, it aims to help Korean content companies enter the region and adapt swiftly to Japan's content business environment.
 
Kocca CKL Tokyo will support the expansion of domestic content companies into the Japanese market by responding to various content business needs, including the digitization of the content industry, platform competition and the discovery of new intellectual property, according to Kocca.  
 
Kocca projects that Japan's content market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 2.7 percent, reaching $216.45 billion by 2027. Kocca aims to use the new Osaka Business Center and Kocca CKL Tokyo as strategic hubs to support the successful expansion and enhance the competitiveness of Korean companies in the Japanese content market.
 
“The opening of these centers will invigorate content industry exchanges and cooperation between the two countries,” said Yu Hyun-seok, acting chairman of Kocca. "We will spare no effort to provide customized programs that allow companies to quickly adapt to the local business environment."
 
Kocca currently runs 25 overseas business centers in 22 countries and plans to have a total of 50 centers up and running by 2027. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]
