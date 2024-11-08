'Bring down the temperature': Biden urges calm as he vows peaceful transfer to Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to ensure a "peaceful" transfer of power to President-elect Donald Trump in January and called on citizens to accept the election results, see each other as "fellow" Americans and "bring down the temperature."Biden made the remarks after Republican flag-bearer Trump clinched a sweeping victory in Tuesday's general election showdown against Vice President Kamala Harris."I will do my duty as president. I will fulfill my oath and I will honor the Constitution," he said in his address to the nation. "On January 20, we will have a peaceful transfer of power here in America."He said he spoke with Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him and assured him that he will direct his entire administration to work with Trump' team to ensure a "peaceful and orderly" transition.Biden called on citizens to accept the will of voters expressed in this week's election, saying, "Yon can't love your country only when you win.""Campaigns are contests of competing visions. A country chooses one or the other," he said. "We accept the choice the country made."He also issued a message of unity."Something I hope we can do no matter who you voted for [is] to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans, bring down the temperature," he said.He addressed the question about the integrity of America's electoral system, calling it is "honest," "fair," and "transparent.""And it can be trusted, win or lose," he said.He cast his time in office as a "historic" presidency."Not because I am president. Because of what we've done, what you've done, a presidency for all Americans," he said.He also pledged to fulfill his responsibility until the end of his term."Now we have 74 days to finish the term, our term. Let's make every day count," he said. "That's the responsibility we have to the American people."Yonhap