French, Canadian embassies mark end of WWI at Korean war memorial



LEE SOO-JUNG

lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr

The French Embassy and Canadian Embassy in Seoul hosted a remembrance ceremony on Friday to commemorate the end of World War I at the War Memorial of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul.In 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice on Nov. 11 to end the four years of war.French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux began his speech by saying the memorial in Seoul “reminds people of the importance of preserving the memory of those who fought for freedom.”“France and Canada have a shared history, language and vision in the service of universal norms and values. The two nations intend to deploy this common agenda together in the world with the same conviction that drove the freedom fighters of the last century,” Bertoux said. He noted that the “conviction was also that of the soldiers of the French United Nations Battalion, 269 of whom gave their lives for the Republic of Korea" fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.Regarding ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he said his nation “hopes that Korea and other countries will join in an endeavor to support Ukraine considering collective security is at stake.”“History reminds us of our shared responsibilities,” Bertoux said, noting that the price of giving up security could be detrimental and grave.In a following speech given by Canadian Ambassador Tamara Mawhinney, she said her country is proud of the role that Canadians played during the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War.“By chance of history, several veterans of the battles in Normandy in June 1944, including Brigadier General John Rockingham, formed the very first battalions to deploy in Korea in the fall of 1950. We can thus say that the lessons learned the hard way in Normandy contributed to our tactical victory in Gapyeong,” Mawhinney said.In the Battle of Kapyong, which took place in the Gapyeong area in Gyeonggi in April 1951 during the Korean War, the United Nations Command forces, which were composed primarily of Canadian, Australian, and New Zealander troops, deterred Chinese soldiers from advancing southward.“On this solemn day, we bow our heads in gratitude and reflect on the bravery and selflessness of those who gave everything for a cause greater than themselves,” Mawhinney concluded her remarks.After the two ambassadors spoke, the Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, foreign ambassadors in Korea, foreign diplomats and military officers and the secretary general of the War Memorial laid wreaths to pay tribute to fallen soldiers of World War I.BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]