Today's fortune: Nov. 8, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 (Oct. 8 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: north
1936: Steams gather to become a river.
1948: Little by little, a little makes a lot.
1960: Look at the forest, not the trees.
1972: Arrange an occasion to unite and be in harmony.
1984: You may be pulled from above and pushed from below.
1996: Unite as one to win.
Ox
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1937: Be grateful.
1949: Be loving about everything.
1961: You may wish to be helpful in any way.
1973: Be nice to your spouse.
1985: You may see eye to eye.
1997: You may find something you like.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1938: You may hear pleasant news.
1950: A good time to make a new purchase.
1962: The morning is better than the afternoon.
1974: You may have the cake and eat it too.
1986: You may be running on a tight schedule. Manage your day well.
1998: Value friendship and trust.
Rabbit
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: east
1939: Nothing to eat, but it may be a waste to throw them away.
1951: Be mindful not to be betrayed by someone you trust.
1963: Water trees that can grow.
1975: Your opinions may differ.
1987: Nothing in the world is free.
1999: Sweets can harm your teeth.
Dragon
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: What a wonderful day.
1952: Living is a blessing.
1964: Knock, and the door will open.
1976: Lady Luck may be smiling at you.
1988: Life may become rich with happiness.
2000: You may hear or see what you’ve been waiting for.
Snake
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: foggy
Lucky direction: west
1941: Keep away from cold food.
1953: Don’t go out in the cold.
1965: Do not think nothing can be done without you.
1977: You may feel there’s no one to trust.
1989: Things may work out differently from your plans.
2001: Don’t stay out too late.
Horse
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: north
1942: Avoid crowded places.
1954: Your children may not be up to your standards.
1966: Don’t talk big or put on airs.
1978: Stop talking condescendingly toward the young.
1990: Don’t disregard your seniors as being old school.
2002: Avoid meeting up with a friend.
Sheep
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1943: What feels familiar may suit you best.
1955: You may come upon pleasant news or a pleasant event.
1967: You may find joy in the exchange of kindness.
1979: You may act as a mediator between two opposites.
1991: You may be making happy choices.
2003: You reap what you sow.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1944: There is nothing to like or dislike.
1956: A day of the same old routine.
1968: Stretch often to relax your tension.
1980: Avoid the second round if you go for after-work drinks or a get-together.
1992: Go Dutch over a meal.
2004: Trust your judgment rather than emotion.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1945: Be engaging and understanding.
1957: Don’t be meager in giving away small help.
1969: Take interest in new things and learn things you don’t know.
1981: Stay friendly with those around you.
1993: Search near you instead of far away.
2005: You may be bored from the run-of-mill routine.
Dog
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1946: You may happily spend.
1958: You may like this and that.
1970: You may earn more than what you spend.
1982: There may be a bigger gain than loss.
1994: Something unexpected may happen.
2006: A good day to shop.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Work out or find things to lift your energy.
1947: Don’t try to do everything yourself. Divide the work with others.
1959: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.
1971: The grass is greener on the other side of fence.
1983: Your competitive genes may spike.
1995: Have confidence and pride.
2007: Envying is losing.
