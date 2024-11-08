Today's fortune: Nov. 8, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: north1936: Steams gather to become a river.1948: Little by little, a little makes a lot.1960: Look at the forest, not the trees.1972: Arrange an occasion to unite and be in harmony.1984: You may be pulled from above and pushed from below.1996: Unite as one to win.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1937: Be grateful.1949: Be loving about everything.1961: You may wish to be helpful in any way.1973: Be nice to your spouse.1985: You may see eye to eye.1997: You may find something you like.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1938: You may hear pleasant news.1950: A good time to make a new purchase.1962: The morning is better than the afternoon.1974: You may have the cake and eat it too.1986: You may be running on a tight schedule. Manage your day well.1998: Value friendship and trust.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: east1939: Nothing to eat, but it may be a waste to throw them away.1951: Be mindful not to be betrayed by someone you trust.1963: Water trees that can grow.1975: Your opinions may differ.1987: Nothing in the world is free.1999: Sweets can harm your teeth.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: What a wonderful day.1952: Living is a blessing.1964: Knock, and the door will open.1976: Lady Luck may be smiling at you.1988: Life may become rich with happiness.2000: You may hear or see what you’ve been waiting for.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: foggyLucky direction: west1941: Keep away from cold food.1953: Don’t go out in the cold.1965: Do not think nothing can be done without you.1977: You may feel there’s no one to trust.1989: Things may work out differently from your plans.2001: Don’t stay out too late.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1942: Avoid crowded places.1954: Your children may not be up to your standards.1966: Don’t talk big or put on airs.1978: Stop talking condescendingly toward the young.1990: Don’t disregard your seniors as being old school.2002: Avoid meeting up with a friend.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1943: What feels familiar may suit you best.1955: You may come upon pleasant news or a pleasant event.1967: You may find joy in the exchange of kindness.1979: You may act as a mediator between two opposites.1991: You may be making happy choices.2003: You reap what you sow.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1944: There is nothing to like or dislike.1956: A day of the same old routine.1968: Stretch often to relax your tension.1980: Avoid the second round if you go for after-work drinks or a get-together.1992: Go Dutch over a meal.2004: Trust your judgment rather than emotion.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1945: Be engaging and understanding.1957: Don’t be meager in giving away small help.1969: Take interest in new things and learn things you don’t know.1981: Stay friendly with those around you.1993: Search near you instead of far away.2005: You may be bored from the run-of-mill routine.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1946: You may happily spend.1958: You may like this and that.1970: You may earn more than what you spend.1982: There may be a bigger gain than loss.1994: Something unexpected may happen.2006: A good day to shop.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: Work out or find things to lift your energy.1947: Don’t try to do everything yourself. Divide the work with others.1959: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.1971: The grass is greener on the other side of fence.1983: Your competitive genes may spike.1995: Have confidence and pride.2007: Envying is losing.