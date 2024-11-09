Today's fortune: Nov. 9, 2024
Published: 09 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 (Oct. 9 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1936: Don’t just sit around. Take a walk.
1948: What you say can harden as a rock. Keep silent.
1960: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.
1972: Don’t pay too much attention to formalities. Live within your means.
1984: Do not compare yourself to others.
1996: You’re you. Don’t envy others.
Ox
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1937: You may be making a worthwhile purchase.
1949: You may have something to laugh about.
1961: Money may go out and come in.
1973: Tired, but pleased.
1985: You may go out with your family or get invited.
1997: Think if the purchase is worth the cost and if it would make your heart content.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: east
1938: Family love may be in full bloom.
1950: Blood is thicker than water.
1962: Your spouse is better than any child.
1974: Listen to your spouse, and the family will be at peace.
1986: Your partner is a blessing to your life.
1998: Recharge your love.
Rabbit
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: southwest
1939: The family must stick together to deal with family affairs.
1951: You may hear something or meet someone pleasant.
1963: A little spending can add flavor to everyday life.
1975: You may go out with your spouse or family.
1987: You may be invited or go out shopping with the family.
1999: You may get a date or meet up with a friend.
Dragon
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: west
1940: Seeing can be frustrating, but not seeing can make you anxious.
1952: Hold your tongue. Silence is gold.
1964: Don’t be obsessive or be swept around.
1976: Where there is shadow, there is light.
1988: Everything is up to you.
2000: You may be apprehensive over a relationship.
Snake
Wealth: lessening
Health: fair
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: north
1941: Don’t go out in the cold.
1953: You may not like it.
1965: Look at the downside as well as the upside.
1977: Where there is downhill, there is uphill.
1989: Don’t show if you disapprove.
2001: You may be in for a bad encounter.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: mindful
Love: foggy
Lucky direction: north
1942: Sit back and enjoy the ride.
1954: Parents eventually give in to their children.
1966: Don’t live in the past. Live today.
1978: Your deed may not be appreciated.
1990: Don’t take what you hear to your heart.
2002: Be careful not to break or lose something.
Sheep
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: east
1943: Now is better than then.
1955: The house may be filled with laughter.
1967: Life may be brimming with happiness.
1979: Your body and soul will be at ease and in joy.
1991: Lady Luck is on your side.
2003: A wonderful day.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1944: Don’t save compliments.
1956: You may give away some tips or help.
1968: Knowing how to use money well is more important than saving.
1980: You may be conscious about what you wear when you go out.
1992: You may neither like it nor dislike it.
2004: You may be half-successful.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1945: Life’s a shared journey. It is more or less the same.
1957: You may need to be understanding and engaging.
1969: It is not easy to be a good parent or good child.
1981: Money is going out instead of in.
1993: Take care of your family before others.
2005: Settle for the supporting role instead of the main role.
Dog
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1946: You may be smiling all day.
1958: God helps those who help themselves.
1970: You may have something to celebrate or meet someone pleasant.
1982: You may taste small but sure happiness.
1994: You may be praying for the time to stop.
2006: You may be praised or hear good news.
Pig
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: north
1935: Family happiness is the root of happiness.
1947: The house may be packed.
1959: You may be pleased through and through.
1971: Family love will be in full bloom.
1983: You may see eye to eye and meet heart to heart.
1995: You two will become one.
2007: Be a team to win.
