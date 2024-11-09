Today's fortune: Nov. 9, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1936: Don’t just sit around. Take a walk.1948: What you say can harden as a rock. Keep silent.1960: Too many cooks can spoil the broth.1972: Don’t pay too much attention to formalities. Live within your means.1984: Do not compare yourself to others.1996: You’re you. Don’t envy others.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1937: You may be making a worthwhile purchase.1949: You may have something to laugh about.1961: Money may go out and come in.1973: Tired, but pleased.1985: You may go out with your family or get invited.1997: Think if the purchase is worth the cost and if it would make your heart content.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: fulfillingLucky direction: east1938: Family love may be in full bloom.1950: Blood is thicker than water.1962: Your spouse is better than any child.1974: Listen to your spouse, and the family will be at peace.1986: Your partner is a blessing to your life.1998: Recharge your love.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: southwest1939: The family must stick together to deal with family affairs.1951: You may hear something or meet someone pleasant.1963: A little spending can add flavor to everyday life.1975: You may go out with your spouse or family.1987: You may be invited or go out shopping with the family.1999: You may get a date or meet up with a friend.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: west1940: Seeing can be frustrating, but not seeing can make you anxious.1952: Hold your tongue. Silence is gold.1964: Don’t be obsessive or be swept around.1976: Where there is shadow, there is light.1988: Everything is up to you.2000: You may be apprehensive over a relationship.Wealth: lesseningHealth: fairLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1941: Don’t go out in the cold.1953: You may not like it.1965: Look at the downside as well as the upside.1977: Where there is downhill, there is uphill.1989: Don’t show if you disapprove.2001: You may be in for a bad encounter.Wealth: fairHealth: mindfulLove: foggyLucky direction: north1942: Sit back and enjoy the ride.1954: Parents eventually give in to their children.1966: Don’t live in the past. Live today.1978: Your deed may not be appreciated.1990: Don’t take what you hear to your heart.2002: Be careful not to break or lose something.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: Now is better than then.1955: The house may be filled with laughter.1967: Life may be brimming with happiness.1979: Your body and soul will be at ease and in joy.1991: Lady Luck is on your side.2003: A wonderful day.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1944: Don’t save compliments.1956: You may give away some tips or help.1968: Knowing how to use money well is more important than saving.1980: You may be conscious about what you wear when you go out.1992: You may neither like it nor dislike it.2004: You may be half-successful.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1945: Life’s a shared journey. It is more or less the same.1957: You may need to be understanding and engaging.1969: It is not easy to be a good parent or good child.1981: Money is going out instead of in.1993: Take care of your family before others.2005: Settle for the supporting role instead of the main role.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1946: You may be smiling all day.1958: God helps those who help themselves.1970: You may have something to celebrate or meet someone pleasant.1982: You may taste small but sure happiness.1994: You may be praying for the time to stop.2006: You may be praised or hear good news.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: north1935: Family happiness is the root of happiness.1947: The house may be packed.1959: You may be pleased through and through.1971: Family love will be in full bloom.1983: You may see eye to eye and meet heart to heart.1995: You two will become one.2007: Be a team to win.