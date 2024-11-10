Customers exchange snacks on Korea's Pepero Day
Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 18:30
Customers view Pepero snacks at a supermarket in Seoul on Sunday, a day before Pepero Day.
Pepero Day, derived from Lotte Wellfood's chocolate-covered stick's resemblance to the date “11/11,” is an annual marketing event in Korea that involves gifting the snack to partners, friends and other loved ones.
