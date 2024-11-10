 Customers exchange snacks on Korea's Pepero Day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Customers exchange snacks on Korea's Pepero Day

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 18:30
  • 기자 사진
  • CHO YONG-JUN
Customers view Pepero snacks at a supermarket in Seoul on Sunday, a day before Pepero Day. [YONHAP]

Customers view Pepero snacks at a supermarket in Seoul on Sunday, a day before Pepero Day. [YONHAP]

 
Customers view Pepero snacks at a supermarket in Seoul on Sunday, a day before Pepero Day. 
 
Pepero Day, derived from Lotte Wellfood's chocolate-covered stick's resemblance to the date “11/11,” is an annual marketing event in Korea that involves gifting the snack to partners, friends and other loved ones. 
 
tags pepero snack

More in Industry

SK Chairman Chey's $1 billion divorce settlement undergoes Supreme Court review

Customers exchange snacks on Korea's Pepero Day

Gov't probing corporate car registrations for dishonest pricing

Week needed for restoration after fire at Posco's Pohang steel mill

Binggrae to submit milk container for cultural heritage status

Related Stories

Prepping for Pepero Day

Pepero Day promos abound, from Coupang to Lotte Wellfood

‘Tis the season

Influencer squad tours Lotte stores to promote Pepero Day

Lotte Confectionery to increase prices of 11 snacks on September 1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)