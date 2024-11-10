 Illegal streaming platform noonoo TV's operator apprehended
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Illegal streaming platform noonoo TV's operator apprehended

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 19:10
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Noonoo TV's website [YONHAP/SCREEN CAPTURE]

Noonoo TV's website [YONHAP/SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The operator behind the illegal streaming platform noonoo TV has been apprehended, according to the Culture Ministry's Copyright Crime and Forensics Bureau Sunday. 
 
noonoo TV opened in 2021 and provided illegal streaming of content from domestic and foreign paid streaming services including Netflix, Watcha, Tving, Disney+ and others. It used servers in the Dominican Republic and avoided the government's crackdown by hijacking various domains.  
  

Related Article

 
The site had temporarily announced it would terminate services in April 2023 when the Ministry of Science and ICT blocked its URL website address. But it resurfaced after four days under a new name, noonoo TV season two. As governmental pressures grew over the new website, it shut down again in June of the same year, but popped up once more this year under a business address in Paraguay.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
tags Noonoo TV

More in Television

Illegal streaming platform noonoo TV's operator apprehended

'The Fiery Priest' returns for season 2 with signature humor, meaningful storytelling and new twist

'Essence' takes center stage for K-content at Amorepacific's K-Culture Trend Forum

Kocca opens business centers in Japan to boost Korean content expansion

Court seizes Chef Lee Young-sook's 'Culinary Class Wars' appearance fee due to debt controversy

Related Stories

Illegal streaming site noonoo TV to end its service

Culture Ministry devises plans to prevent illegal content distribution

Illegal streaming site noonoo TV to delete all Korean content

B tv Family makes the perfect gift for ‘family month’

LG Electronics moving most TV production to Indonesia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)