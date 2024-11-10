Illegal streaming platform noonoo TV's operator apprehended
Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 19:10
-
- LEE JIAN
- lee.jian@joongang.co.kr
The operator behind the illegal streaming platform noonoo TV has been apprehended, according to the Culture Ministry's Copyright Crime and Forensics Bureau Sunday.
noonoo TV opened in 2021 and provided illegal streaming of content from domestic and foreign paid streaming services including Netflix, Watcha, Tving, Disney+ and others. It used servers in the Dominican Republic and avoided the government's crackdown by hijacking various domains.
The site had temporarily announced it would terminate services in April 2023 when the Ministry of Science and ICT blocked its URL website address. But it resurfaced after four days under a new name, noonoo TV season two. As governmental pressures grew over the new website, it shut down again in June of the same year, but popped up once more this year under a business address in Paraguay.
