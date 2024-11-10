Deer spotted on road in Uiwang captured by authorities

A deer appeared on a road in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and was captured by fire authorities Saturday, following another recent deer sighting in Gyeonggi's Suwon last week.According to local fire authorities on Sunday, a report was received at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday regarding the deer, which was spotted on a road in Uiwang, posing an accident risk.Upon locating the deer, fire authorities pursued and captured the animal using a tranquilizer gun at 1:05 a.m. the following day.The deer was handed over to local authorities. No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.Sunday’s capture comes after a deer struck two people in Suwon on Wednesday. A rescue team eventually captured the deer around 9 a.m. on Saturday near a restaurant in Jangan District.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]