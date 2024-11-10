 Labor unions hold large-scale rallies in central Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Labor unions hold large-scale rallies in central Seoul

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 11:45 Updated: 10 Nov. 2024, 16:19
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down and enhanced labor rights in central Seoul on Saturday. [AP/YONHAP]

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions stage a rally calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down and enhanced labor rights in central Seoul on Saturday. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korea's top two labor unions held separate rallies Saturday condemning the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's labor policies, resulting in some physical clashes with police trying to control the crowd.
 
An estimated combined 130,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) simultaneously launched rallies in two different parts of Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The KCTU, the largest umbrella labor union in the country, called for the resignation of Yoon, claiming he has neglected workers' rights while taking control of broadcasting outlets.
 
The KCTU claimed that around 100,000 members participated in the rally held in central Seoul.
 
The FKTU, meanwhile, also held a separate rally in western Seoul, demanding the government enhance the workplace safety law to penalize employers for serious industrial accidents.
 
The rallies caused traffic congestion in parts of central Seoul, resulting in an average traffic speed of 7.1 kilometers per hour (4.4 miles per hour) as of 5:30 p.m.
 
 

Yonhap
tags rally Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Gov't probe reveals misconduct by 8 members of Korea's Olympic committee

Parody of Rosé's 'APT.' satirizing Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong goes viral online

Major doctors' group votes to impeach embattled chief amid prolonged walkout

Police detain 11 protesters at large-scale trade union rally in downtown Seoul

Deer spotted on road in Uiwang captured by authorities

Related Stories

Civic groups asked to cancel Liberation Day rallies in Seoul

No place like Homeplus

Fighting for fighters

Sign of the times

A message to Myanmar
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)