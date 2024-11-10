Labor unions hold large-scale rallies in central Seoul

Korea's top two labor unions held separate rallies Saturday condemning the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's labor policies, resulting in some physical clashes with police trying to control the crowd.An estimated combined 130,000 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) simultaneously launched rallies in two different parts of Seoul.The KCTU, the largest umbrella labor union in the country, called for the resignation of Yoon, claiming he has neglected workers' rights while taking control of broadcasting outlets.The KCTU claimed that around 100,000 members participated in the rally held in central Seoul.The FKTU, meanwhile, also held a separate rally in western Seoul, demanding the government enhance the workplace safety law to penalize employers for serious industrial accidents.The rallies caused traffic congestion in parts of central Seoul, resulting in an average traffic speed of 7.1 kilometers per hour (4.4 miles per hour) as of 5:30 p.m.Yonhap