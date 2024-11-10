A presidential apology still detached from reality

Last Thursday’s televised press conference by President Yoon Suk Yeol marking the midpoint of his five-year term was possibly the last chance for the government to regain political clout amid the president’s sinking approval rating. The apology and bowing of the head were there, but overall, it ended without a resonance or reassurance.The president showed his usual confidence, suggesting his insensitivity to the urgency and gravity of the circumstances he faces. He came up with a Band-Aid when a surgical operation was needed. His narrative full of self-righteousness and egocentric interpretation confirmed his aloofness to public sentiment.His apology was less convincing because what he was apologizing for was not clear. A reporter pointed out that his apology could be “misunderstood,” as he was squeezing out an apology from outside pressure, although he didn’t feel the need for it. The Q&A session that lasted more than two hours only generated “buts” and “anyway, I’m sorry.”The bone of contention was on the allegations and scandals related to first lady Kim Keon Hee. But there was no change in his defense of his wife. He admitted that she had not behaved wisely, but added unnecessary excuses such as “she was too naive.”The president said that his wife advising him to be gentler toward his aides couldn’t be deemed “interfering with state affairs.” Yoon even said that the definition of “abuse of power” should be redefined if behaviors to help him govern better fall into that category. His pleasantry about whether such advice could be considered “meddling” or “power abuse” — and his claim that some are trying to demonize his wife to target him — were maladroit. He sounded more resentful than remorseful. Some could even wonder if he really needs approval from his wife to make a public apology.The president continued to disagree with the demands for stopping his wife from making public appearances and performing activities. He also postponed the reshuffle of the presidential staff and Cabinet until next year’s budgetary bill passes and the next U.S. President Donald Trump is sworn in.Yoon does not seem to be aware that endeavors to regain public confidence are most imperative for his government. Although he was heard clearly ordering the nomination of Kim Young-sun as a candidate to run in a by-election for a legislative seat in a taped conversation, the president denied ever interfering in party nominations.The president did bow before the people and did not shy away from any questions from reporters. But Yoon must meet with the people and veterans of various sectors to listen and be humble before various voices to reflect them in governance.