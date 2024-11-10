Today's fortune: Nov. 10, 2024
Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 (Oct. 10 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1936: Parental love knows no limits.
1948: You may want to be all-giving.
1960: A spouse can be better than any child.
1972: Be good while you have it.
1984: Respect your spouse for the peace of your family.
1996: Recharge your love.
Ox
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: northeast
1937: One cannot ask for more in a day.
1949: At your age, you can do whatever your heart desires.
1961: God will be on your side.
1973: The more the better for people as well as things.
1985: You can win by uniting as one.
1997: You may see eye to eye and have a heart to heart.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1938: You must move about regardless of your age.
1950: Be proactive, not passive.
1962: You may have something to laugh about.
1974: If the first button isn't done correctly, the rest will be crooked.
1986: You’ll be making steps forward not backward.
1998: You may become hopeful and excited.
Rabbit
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1939: You may forget your age.
1951: Blood is thicker than water.
1963: Look close by, not far.
1975: Use your people.
1987: Teamwork is more effective.
1999: People are assets. Manage your relationship.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1940: Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.
1952: Stay in the middle between the opposites.
1964: Teach a man to fish instead of giving him a fish.
1976: Do not show your feelings.
1988: Envying is losing.
2000: The grass looks greener on the other side of the fence.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1941: Where there is shadow, there is light.
1953: Where there is downhill, there is uphill.
1965: You may be distressed by financial problems.
1977: Consider if it is worth the cost.
1989: Forget formalities, accommodate to your means.
2001: Be true to yourself, not others.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1942: Be disciplined about your health.
1954: Treat every child as priceless as yours.
1966: Appreciate your spouse, and the family will be at peace.
1978: Kindness is what makes life worthwhile.
1990: Whatever you don't want to do, neither do others.
2002: You may give or get help.
Sheep
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: south
1943: Don’t try to take control or meddle.
1955: Just sit back and enjoy the ride.
1967: Seeing can be frustrating, but not seeing can make you wonder.
1979: Opinions can differ even among family members.
1991: Stay at home and relax instead of meeting anyone.
2003: Do not be swept up by emotions.
Monkey
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1944: You can afford to boast about your children and family.
1956: You may be pleased with this as well as that.
1968: You may be smiling all the way.
1980: Go out with your family and dine out.
1992: You may be pleased by someone and the way the day turned out.
2004: You may be in for a good meal.
Rooster
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1945: Living is bliss.
1957: Today’s always the happiest.
1969: Your life may be brimming with happiness.
1981: Your body and soul could be filled with joy.
1993: You may be with someone you like.
2005: Lady Luck is on your side.
Dog
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: east
1946: Don’t waste your energy. Take care of yourself.
1958: Avoid cold food and eat well.
1970: If you have something to say, swallow it.
1982: Do not speed. Drive safe.
1994: Follow your head, not your emotions.
2006: Use nice and kind language.
Pig
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1935: Don’t take it to heart.
1947: Empty instead of filling.
1959: Things can turn out differently from your wishes.
1971: It is not easy to be good to your parents.
1983: Lovers’ quarrels are soon mended.
1995: It may not be up to your expectation.
2007: What you get may differ from what you desired.
