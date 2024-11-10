Today's fortune: Nov. 10, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1936: Parental love knows no limits.1948: You may want to be all-giving.1960: A spouse can be better than any child.1972: Be good while you have it.1984: Respect your spouse for the peace of your family.1996: Recharge your love.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: northeast1937: One cannot ask for more in a day.1949: At your age, you can do whatever your heart desires.1961: God will be on your side.1973: The more the better for people as well as things.1985: You can win by uniting as one.1997: You may see eye to eye and have a heart to heart.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1938: You must move about regardless of your age.1950: Be proactive, not passive.1962: You may have something to laugh about.1974: If the first button isn't done correctly, the rest will be crooked.1986: You’ll be making steps forward not backward.1998: You may become hopeful and excited.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1939: You may forget your age.1951: Blood is thicker than water.1963: Look close by, not far.1975: Use your people.1987: Teamwork is more effective.1999: People are assets. Manage your relationship.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1940: Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.1952: Stay in the middle between the opposites.1964: Teach a man to fish instead of giving him a fish.1976: Do not show your feelings.1988: Envying is losing.2000: The grass looks greener on the other side of the fence.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1941: Where there is shadow, there is light.1953: Where there is downhill, there is uphill.1965: You may be distressed by financial problems.1977: Consider if it is worth the cost.1989: Forget formalities, accommodate to your means.2001: Be true to yourself, not others.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: west1942: Be disciplined about your health.1954: Treat every child as priceless as yours.1966: Appreciate your spouse, and the family will be at peace.1978: Kindness is what makes life worthwhile.1990: Whatever you don't want to do, neither do others.2002: You may give or get help.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: south1943: Don’t try to take control or meddle.1955: Just sit back and enjoy the ride.1967: Seeing can be frustrating, but not seeing can make you wonder.1979: Opinions can differ even among family members.1991: Stay at home and relax instead of meeting anyone.2003: Do not be swept up by emotions.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1944: You can afford to boast about your children and family.1956: You may be pleased with this as well as that.1968: You may be smiling all the way.1980: Go out with your family and dine out.1992: You may be pleased by someone and the way the day turned out.2004: You may be in for a good meal.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: happyLucky direction: south1945: Living is bliss.1957: Today’s always the happiest.1969: Your life may be brimming with happiness.1981: Your body and soul could be filled with joy.1993: You may be with someone you like.2005: Lady Luck is on your side.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: east1946: Don’t waste your energy. Take care of yourself.1958: Avoid cold food and eat well.1970: If you have something to say, swallow it.1982: Do not speed. Drive safe.1994: Follow your head, not your emotions.2006: Use nice and kind language.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1935: Don’t take it to heart.1947: Empty instead of filling.1959: Things can turn out differently from your wishes.1971: It is not easy to be good to your parents.1983: Lovers’ quarrels are soon mended.1995: It may not be up to your expectation.2007: What you get may differ from what you desired.