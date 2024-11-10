Lee Kang-in gets double, assist as PSG thump Angers 4-2



JIM BULLEY

jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr

Lee Kang-in led Paris Saint-Germain to a big 4-2 win over Angers on Saturday, scoring the opening two goals of the game and assisting the fourth at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, France.The fiery Korean midfielder was on fine form going into the international break, connecting with a Marco Asensio pass in the 17th minute to hammer in goal No. 1.Lee struck again three minutes later, again combining with Asensio as the Spaniard pulled the back for Lee to hammer past Yahia Fofana.PSG continued the rout, Bradley Barcola benefitting from yet another Asensio set up in the 31st minute. Lee stepped in to assist Barcola for the fourth before the break, lofting across a delicate cross that the Frenchman tipped past Fofana.Things quietened down in the second half. Despite maintaining control of the game, PSG were unable to do any more damage.A sloppy final few minutes ruined the perfect 4-0 game for the Parisians, with Angers somehow managing to score two in injury time — by which point Luis Enrique had removed half the starting PSG squad.Lee himself was subbed off one minute into injury time, between the first and second Angers goals, with the game finally ending at 4-2 after a dramatic nine minutes added on.The big win pushes PSG’s goal tally this season to 33, making them only the third squad in Ligue 1 history to score as many goals in 11 games — after PSG in 2017-18 and PSG in 2018-19.Saturday’s result also pushes Lee’s Ligue 1 goal tally for the season to six with one assist, already double what he achieved in 23 appearances last season.“It’s a good result,” Lee told PSG TV after the game in Spanish, which he speaks fluently after growing up in the Valencia academy. “We’re happy with this win, we always want to take three points.“Now it’s time to join up with the national teams, take care of ourselves and come back healthy.“Thanks to my teammates, I can share this success with all the players, because we all worked together, all ran hard and created that opportunity, and we’re very happy. On top of the goals and assists I’m very happy with the win and we’ll keep working hard to get all three points in the next game.”Lee will now join up with the Korean national team for two World Cup qualifiers, the first against Kuwait at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait on Thursday and the second against Palestine at Amman International Stadium in Jordan the following Tuesday.Lee has been kept fairly quiet on the wing since manager Hong Myung-bo took the helm of the national team in the summer, last scoring for Korea in a 1-0 win against China in June.BY JIM BULLEY [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]