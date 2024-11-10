[VIDEO] Guardiola on losing two Premier League games in a row: 'This is my challenge'



PAIK JI-HWAN

paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not step back after his team lost at Brighton. It's the fourth consecutive loss for City, or two Premier League games in a row, they didn't get the points.