 [VIDEO] Guardiola on losing two Premier League games in a row: 'This is my challenge'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

[VIDEO] Guardiola on losing two Premier League games in a row: 'This is my challenge'

Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 14:00
  • 기자 사진
  • PAIK JI-HWAN
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
 
 
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not step back after his team lost at Brighton. It's the fourth consecutive loss for City, or two Premier League games in a row, they didn't get the points.
 
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks after his side's 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. [ONE FOOTBALL]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks after his side's 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. [ONE FOOTBALL]


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]
tags Manchester City Guardiola Premier League

More in Football

Wolves bag first Premier League season win without Hwang Hee-chan

K League 2 confirms its playoffs group as Bluewings miss out

[VIDEO] Guardiola on losing two Premier League games in a row: 'This is my challenge'

Lee Jae-sung heads in opener as Mainz beat Dortmund 3-1

Lee Kang-in gets double, assist as PSG thump Angers 4-2

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Pep Guardiola on Premier League title race: 'I know our standards'

[VIDEO] Guardiola not concerned about De Bruyne's injury

[VIDEO] Pep Guardiola pleased as Manchester City overcome ‘difficult’ Everton test

[VIDEO] The final Klopp vs Guardiola Premier League clash

[VIDEO] Pep Guardiola confirms Erling Haaland's absence against Brighton
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)