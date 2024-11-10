[VIDEO] Guardiola on losing two Premier League games in a row: 'This is my challenge'
Published: 10 Nov. 2024, 14:00
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not step back after his team lost at Brighton. It's the fourth consecutive loss for City, or two Premier League games in a row, they didn't get the points.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)