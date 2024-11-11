 Bitcoin hits record high of $81,000 as Trump’s win fuels crypto optimism


Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 12:13
The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on display at a Bithumb lounge in southern Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on display at a Bithumb lounge in southern Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Bitcoin soared to a record high of more than $81,000 on Monday as Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election along with pro-crypto candidates being voted into Congress spurred expectations of a light-handed regulatory environment. 
 
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has more than doubled from the year's low of $38,505 it hit on Jan. 23. It was last at $80,829 in Asian time zones having touched a record high $81,464 earlier in the session.
 

Related Article

 
Smaller cryptocurrency Ether rose above $3,200 for the first time in over three months. It was last fetching $3,192.
 
The cryptocurrency industry spent more than $119 million backing pro-crypto U.S. congressional candidates in the hope of getting crypto-friendly legislation passed to promote digital assets.
 
The effort succeeded last week, with many of the industry's chosen candidates winning their races, potentially ushering in a Congress poised to champion crypto.
 
"Bitcoin's Trump-pump is alive and well... with Republicans on the cusp of taking the house to confirm a red wave in Congress, it seems the crypto crowd are betting on digital-currency deregulation," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
  
"But this looks like blind optimism on their part, given Trump's attention seems to be on deportation, pardons and the general deconstruction of Biden-era policies."

Yonhap
tags Korea Bitcoin



