BMW to make Gyeonggi hub largest overseas parts center with $140 million investment



SARAH CHEA

chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

BMW is investing additional 65 billion won ($47 million) in Korea to make its distribution center in Anseong, Gyeonggi, the largest auto parts logistics center the German luxury carmaker has overseas.The Anseong facility, which handles around 60,000 auto parts, will also be the largest parts center in Korea running from an imported auto brand.BMW Korea, the best-selling imported auto brand in Korea, said Monday it will add around a 31,000-square-meter (333,681-square-foot) facility to the current 57,000-square-meter facility by 2027. The center was built in 2017 with an investment of 130 billion won.EV battery-dedicated storage will also be built within the center.The expansion will allow for the faster shipment of auto parts, which can ultimately shorten the delivery period and repair time.If an order is made in the morning, delivery is available before 5 p.m., BMW Korea said, while in the case of afternoon orders, deliveries will be made before 7 a.m. the next day.“BMW will endeavor to continue our leadership in the Korean market as the No. 1 imported brand by making constant investments here and offering best quality of vehicles and after-sales services,” BMW Korea said.BMW sold 77,395 vehicles in Korea last year, usurping the No. 1 slot that longtime rival Mercedes-Benz had held for the past eight years.BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]