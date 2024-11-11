Hanwha Ocean becomes 2024's most-ordered Korean shipbuilder with $511.6 million deal

Hanwha Ocean said Monday it had secured a 713.5 billion won ($511.6 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas carriers, contributing to the company's strong cumulative order value, the largest among Korean shipbuilders this year.The 174,000-ton vessels will be built at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, and delivered to Maran Gas Maritime, a gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Shipping Group of Greece, by December 2027, according to the company.The contract also includes options for two additional vessels, indicating potential follow-up orders, the company added.So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $7.87 billion worth of orders to build a total of 39 vessels, far exceeding $3.5 billion for the whole of 2023.This cumulative total marks the highest order value achieved by any Korean shipbuilder this year.Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, set sail as the shipbuilding arm of Hanwha Group last May.Yonhap