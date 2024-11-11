독자와 책 ‘소개팅’ 주선하는 서점들

10월 25일 맨해튼 서점 스트랜드의 ‘책이랑 소개팅’ 진열대의 모습. 이런 ‘소개팅’ 형태의 책 판매를 독자들이 매우 좋아한다고 서점들은 전했다. [뉴욕타임스]









Never judge a book by its cover—even if the cover doesn’t say much at all.The first thing customers see when they walk into the Strand Book Store in the Manhattan borough of New York City is a table of anonymous books with covers wrapped like Christmas presents and titles replaced by vague descriptions. The store calls it “Blind Date With a Book.”“When in Rome” by Sarah Adams is disguised as “Freshly Baked Slow Burn Rom-com.” “Spoiler Alert” by Olivia Dade becomes a “You’ve Got Mail-esque Romance.” Sometimes a whimsical drawing accompanies the description.Bookstores that have embraced “blind date books” say they are beloved by customers. People are attracted to the element of surprise, and stores have found a new way to sell books that are overlooked because they are not new, bestselling or penned by a famous author.“People love it,” said Paul Colarusso, the communications director for the Strand. “We put it right at the front of the store because it quite literally stops people in their tracks.”Before Valentine’s Day in 2022, the Strand started selling blind date books, a concept that had been popular in libraries and bookstores around the world for years. But as people kept buying them long after the month of love ended, the Strand added more genres, and blind date books became a mainstay.Today, the “Blind Date With a Book” table is one of the Strand’s most popular offerings, competing with bestsellers and new releases from famous authors.“It just kind of took off,” Colarusso said. “We were having trouble keeping them on the table, in fact, because they were so popular.”Bookstores do blind date books in various ways. Some bookstores replace the title with that of a similar movie or book. “For fans of ‘Inception’” (or “American Psycho” or “1984”), a cover might read. Other bookstores write a vague description. A few do both.“An agent and his drug sniffing dog find more than drugs in this page-turning mystery,” is handwritten on butcher paper on a book at The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City. “For fans of Craig Johnson books.”That’s a perfect blind date description: Just enough to pique interest yet vague enough to keep readers guessing what the book could be.“표지만 보고 내용을 판단하지 말라.” 이는 표지에 설령 아무것이 없더라도 마찬가지다.뉴욕 맨해튼의 스트랜드 서점에 들어가면 가장 먼저 보이는 것은 크리스마스 선물처럼 포장해 제목을 숨긴 책이 놓인 탁자다. 책엔 제목 대신 모호한 설명만 붙어 있다. 서점에서는 이를 ‘책이랑 소개팅’이라고 부른다.예를 들어 사라 애덤스의『로마에서』는 “천전히 불타오르는 사랑을 다룬 따끈따끈한 로맨스 소설”이라는 설명으로 정체를 숨긴다. 올리비아 데이드의 『스포일러 주의』는 “영화 ‘유브갓 메일’ 같은 로맨스”라는 문장으로 설명한다. 이런 설명엔 가끔 재치 있는 그림이 더해지기도 한다.이렇게 아무 것도 모르고 나가는 맞선 형식으로 책을 파는 서점은 고객들이 이를 매우 좋아한다고 전한다. 독자들은 예상치 못한 만남에서 오는 놀라움에 끌리고 서점은 신간이나 베스트셀러, 혹은 유명 작가가 아니라 관심을 받지 못한 책을 판매하는 새로운 방법을 찾았다.스트랜드 서점 홍보 책임자인 폴 콜라루소는 “사람들이 정말 좋아한다”고 말했다. 그는 “이런 책을 매장 입구에 두는데, 사람들이 발길을 멈추고 책을 보게 만들기 때문”이라고 설명했다.서점은 2022년 밸런타인데이를 앞두고 책 소개팅 판매를 시작했다. 이미 몇 년 전부터 전세계 도서관과 서점에서 인기를 끌어온 방식이다. 하지만 사람들은 밸런타인데이의 달이 지난 뒤에도 계속해서 소개팅 책을 샀고, 스트랜드 서점은 다양한 장르를 추가하고 고정 상품으로 만들었다.현재 스트랜드 서점의 ‘책이랑 소개팅’ 테이블은 가장 인기 있는 코너 중 하나로 베스트셀러나 유명 작가의 신간 코너와 경쟁하고 있다.콜라루소는 “선풍적인 인기를 끌었다”며 “테이블 위의 책이 너무 잘 팔려 사실 채워 넣기가 어려울 정도”라고 말했다.각 서점은 책과의 소개팅을 여러 방식으로 진행한다. 어떤 서점은 책 제목을 비슷한 영화나 책 제목으로 치환하기도 한다. 책 위에 “‘인셉션’ 팬을 위한” 또는 “‘아메리칸 사이코’ 팬을 위한”, 혹은 “‘1984’ 팬을 위한” 등으로 표기하는 식이다. 어떤 서점에선 모호한 묘사를 하고, 어떤 서점에선 두 방식을 혼용한다.솔트레이크시티의 서점 킹스잉글리시에선 정육점 종이로 포장한 뒤 “마약 탐지견을 데리고 다니는 요원이 예상치 못한 사건과 마주하게 되는 눈을 뗄 수 없는 흥미진진한 미스터리”라는 손글씨 설명을 달아둔 책을 볼 수 있다. “크레이그 존슨 작품을 좋아하는 사람들에게 추천”이라는 안내도 덧붙여져 있다.이것이야말로 완벽한 소개팅 설명 아닐까. 호기심을 끌기 충분하면서도 독자가 책의 정체를 계속 궁금해 하게 만든다.WRITTEN BY HANK SANDERS AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [azul@joongang.co.kr]