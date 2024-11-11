 Bipartisan delegation to head to U.S. this week to meet with Trump confidants
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Bipartisan delegation to head to U.S. this week to meet with Trump confidants

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:10 Updated: 11 Nov. 2024, 17:16
  • 기자 사진
  • LIM JEONG-WON
 
Former Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks to an attendee at a state luncheon hosted by the U.S. Secretary of State at the department headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2023. [YONHAP]

Former Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks to an attendee at a state luncheon hosted by the U.S. Secretary of State at the department headquarters in Washington on April 28, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers will visit the United States this week to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle, Korea’s government announced Monday.
 
Officials from the early period of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration, including former Foreign Minister Park Jin and former National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, will be a part of the delegation visiting the U.S. soon.
 
The delegation will attend the 9th Korea-U.S. Strategic Forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington on Nov. 18 and 19 to explain Seoul's position on the Korea-U.S. alliance and economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
The delegation consists of a bipartisan group including Rep. Kim Seok-ki, chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, and committee secretaries People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kim Gunn and Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Young-bae, as well as PPP Reps. Kim Hee-jung and Kang Sun-young and DP Reps. Wi Sung-lac, Lee Jae-gang and Cho Jeong-sik.
 

Related Article

 
The delegation is also coordinating meeting schedules with people close to Trump.
 
As the second Trump administration is set to kick off in January, attention is focused on the people the delegation will meet and what will be discussed between the delegation and Trump’s people.
 
In particular, Park is said to be close to Sen. Bill Hagerty, who is known as a close associate of Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Reince Priebus, who previously served as the first White House chief of staff in the first Trump administration.
 
Park will leave Korea ahead of the delegation and give a special lecture on the outlook for Korea-U.S. relations in the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election at George Washington University on Nov. 15.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]
tags Korea delegation Trump

More in Diplomacy

Grenell's rise as Trump foreign policy team frontrunner sparks concern in South Korea

Black Eagles fly at Korean War memorial ceremony in Busan

Bipartisan delegation to head to U.S. this week to meet with Trump confidants

U.S. Senator-elect Andy Kim asked to play key role in South, North unification

As world prepares for Trump’s return, Yoon takes up golf again in preparation

Related Stories

Korea to send condolence delegation to Kuwait after death of emir

North Korea criticizes U.S. sanctions against Iran

North Korean military educators head to Russia as security ties deepen

Won may weaken further as Trump's plans rattle market

Gov't braces for economic fallout from Trump policies as biz sector expresses cautious optimism
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)