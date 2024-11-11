 U.S. Senator-elect Andy Kim asked to play key role in South, North unification
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 16:48
Tae Yong-ho, right, secretary general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, and U.S. Sen.-elect Andy Kim pose for a photo during their meeting in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 25. [YONHAP]

The secretary general of the presidential advisory body on unification has requested Rep. Andy Kim, the first Korean American elected to the United States Senate, to play a pivotal role in issues related to South and North Korea's unification, the advisory body said Monday.
 
Tae Yong-ho, chief of the secretariat of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), met with Kim, a three-term Democratic congressman who won the Senate seat for New Jersey in last week's general election, in Manhattan on Oct. 25, during his visit to the United States.
 

During the meeting held before Kim's election victory, Tae asked him to play a key role in issues related to Korean unification and promised to meet again after the election to have further in-depth discussions, according to the PUAC.
 
Tae visited New York, Philadelphia and Washington from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 for a range of activities, including lectures and interviews, aimed at raising awareness of the situation in North Korea and promoting attention to Korean unification.
 
The council advises the president on unification issues for policymaking purposes. 
 
Yonhap 
U.S. Senator-elect Andy Kim asked to play key role in South, North unification

