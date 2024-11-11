Today's fortune: Nov. 11, 2024
Published: 11 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 (Oct. 11 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1936: You’re young at heart.
1948: The age of the body and heart differs.
1960: Don’t let down your guard regardless of your confidence.
1972: The first button must be well done.
1984: Don’t go too far ahead.
1996: Arm yourself with passion and confidence.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1937: Take a warm bath.
1949: Drink hot tea often.
1961: The morning is better than the afternoon.
1973: You must predict the outcome well.
1985: Understand your assignment thoroughly.
1997: Focus on your work instead of looking at immediate gains.
Tiger
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: south
1938: Do what you can do yourself.
1950: Don’t put off today’s deeds.
1962: Be proactive, not passive.
1974: You may get a helpful tip.
1986: You may show your ability and improve your image.
1998: A lucky day ahead.
Rabbit
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: north
1939: You may be in for a good meal. Don’t overeat.
1951: Our wrinkles are our medals of the passage of life.
1963: Our walk of life feeds wisdom.
1975: Show your leadership.
1987: Strike while the iron is hot.
1999: Little by little, a little becomes a lot.
Dragon
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: southeast
1940: Aging is a process of completing one’s life.
1952: Everything has its place.
1964: Luck may be at every corner.
1976: You’re today’s star.
1988: Work as a team.
2000: You may go up and up.
Snake
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1941: At peace but a little bored.
1953: Read a book or the papers.
1965: Dress in something comfortable and casual.
1977: Don’t rush. Be thorough.
1989: Quality should come before quantity.
2001: Keep on learning and build your inner strength.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1942: Live in the present, not the past.
1954: Let life flow by.
1966: Don’t try to put all the eggs in one basket.
1978: A thing begun is half done. Get started.
1990: Try to stay in tune with the others.
2002: Build your friendships.
Sheep
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1943: Pay heed to the signals of your body.
1955: See a doctor and get treatment if you feel sick.
1967: Listen more and talk less.
1979: You may be thinking hard but cannot come up with a good idea.
1991: Stay low and quiet.
2003: Things may work out differently than your thoughts.
Monkey
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1944: Not getting sick is the best thing.
1956: Be thankful for the things you have.
1968: Life may be charged with happiness.
1980: You may find joy in work upon promising signs.
1992: You may get your hopes and spirits up.
2004: Your life’s yours. Go on your way.
Rooster
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: west
1945: Love it or hate it, your family is the best.
1957: Parental love knows no limits.
1969: You may see or hear what you’ve been waiting for.
1981: Listen to your spouse and the family will be at peace.
1993: You may have your love life recharged.
2005: Your relationship with the opposite sex may look up.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: north
1946: Be generous with spending money for yourself.
1958: Knowing how to use your money well is as important as saving it.
1970: Your mind could be preoccupied with thoughts on work.
1982: You may worry about financial problems.
1994: Fasten the first button in the right place.
2006: You may come upon helpful information.
Pig
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: feisty
Lucky direction: west
1935: Health is the strongest asset.
1947: Avoid financial transactions or investments.
1959: Try not to get injured.
1971: Don’t talk big or put on airs.
1983: Neither too bossy nor too submissive.
1995: You must read the ambience well.
2007: Find time for yourself.
