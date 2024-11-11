Today's fortune: Nov. 11, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: passionateLucky direction: west1936: You’re young at heart.1948: The age of the body and heart differs.1960: Don’t let down your guard regardless of your confidence.1972: The first button must be well done.1984: Don’t go too far ahead.1996: Arm yourself with passion and confidence.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1937: Take a warm bath.1949: Drink hot tea often.1961: The morning is better than the afternoon.1973: You must predict the outcome well.1985: Understand your assignment thoroughly.1997: Focus on your work instead of looking at immediate gains.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: south1938: Do what you can do yourself.1950: Don’t put off today’s deeds.1962: Be proactive, not passive.1974: You may get a helpful tip.1986: You may show your ability and improve your image.1998: A lucky day ahead.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: north1939: You may be in for a good meal. Don’t overeat.1951: Our wrinkles are our medals of the passage of life.1963: Our walk of life feeds wisdom.1975: Show your leadership.1987: Strike while the iron is hot.1999: Little by little, a little becomes a lot.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: southeast1940: Aging is a process of completing one’s life.1952: Everything has its place.1964: Luck may be at every corner.1976: You’re today’s star.1988: Work as a team.2000: You may go up and up.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: east1941: At peace but a little bored.1953: Read a book or the papers.1965: Dress in something comfortable and casual.1977: Don’t rush. Be thorough.1989: Quality should come before quantity.2001: Keep on learning and build your inner strength.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1942: Live in the present, not the past.1954: Let life flow by.1966: Don’t try to put all the eggs in one basket.1978: A thing begun is half done. Get started.1990: Try to stay in tune with the others.2002: Build your friendships.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1943: Pay heed to the signals of your body.1955: See a doctor and get treatment if you feel sick.1967: Listen more and talk less.1979: You may be thinking hard but cannot come up with a good idea.1991: Stay low and quiet.2003: Things may work out differently than your thoughts.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: happyLucky direction: north1944: Not getting sick is the best thing.1956: Be thankful for the things you have.1968: Life may be charged with happiness.1980: You may find joy in work upon promising signs.1992: You may get your hopes and spirits up.2004: Your life’s yours. Go on your way.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: fulfillingLucky direction: west1945: Love it or hate it, your family is the best.1957: Parental love knows no limits.1969: You may see or hear what you’ve been waiting for.1981: Listen to your spouse and the family will be at peace.1993: You may have your love life recharged.2005: Your relationship with the opposite sex may look up.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: encounteringLucky direction: north1946: Be generous with spending money for yourself.1958: Knowing how to use your money well is as important as saving it.1970: Your mind could be preoccupied with thoughts on work.1982: You may worry about financial problems.1994: Fasten the first button in the right place.2006: You may come upon helpful information.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: feistyLucky direction: west1935: Health is the strongest asset.1947: Avoid financial transactions or investments.1959: Try not to get injured.1971: Don’t talk big or put on airs.1983: Neither too bossy nor too submissive.1995: You must read the ambience well.2007: Find time for yourself.