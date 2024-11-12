HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to build submarines for Canadian Navy



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) is in discussions with Canada regarding potentially contributing to the nation's naval defense.Vice Admiral Angus Topshee, commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, toured the HHI's Ulsan headquarters as part of discussions related to Canada's upcoming Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), estimated to be worth 60 trillion won ($42.8 billion), the company said Tuesday.Canada's Department of National Defence is in the process of acquiring up to 12 3,000-ton submarine fleets in a bid to strengthen the nation's maritime defense as part of the project.Topshee inspected submarines under maintenance at the Ulsan shipyard, as well as its construction and production facilities, alongside officials from Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and Navy headquarters.During the tour, HD HHI presented its vision for the CPSP and discussed potential areas of collaboration between the two countries, including joint research and training."HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is capable of playing a vital role not only in the project, but also as a partner to support the entire spectrum of Canadian naval capabilities," HD HHI CEO Lee Sang-kyun said in a statement. "As defense projects are closely linked to national interests, we will strive to work in close cooperation with the government and other partners to secure overseas defense contracts."The shipbuilder will also present its CPSP strategy at the Royal Canadian Navy's Deep Blue Forum in Ottawa on Thursday.