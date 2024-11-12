Hyundai E&C to build HVDC transmission line in Saudi Arabia

Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C), a major Korean builder, said Tuesday it has won a 1 trillion won ($713.9 million) order to lay power transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.Under the deal with National Grid SA, a subsidiary under Saudi Electricity, Hyundai E&C will construct the first 369-kilometer (229-mile) section of the 500-kilovolt, 1,089-kilometer-long high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between Riyadh, the Saudi capital, and the Kudmi converter station in the country's southwestern region, according to a regulatory filing by Hyundai E&C.The project will be the first HVDC double bi-pole transmission line structure in the country, with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts.Construction is scheduled to be completed by January 2027.The HVDC technology converts alternating current (AC) power from power plants into high-voltage direct current for long-distance transmission. This method reduces energy loss and is compatible with AC systems of varying frequencies, enhancing stability and efficiency.Hyundai E&C has a long history of projects in the Middle Eastern country, having completed 33 transmission line projects since its first in 1976.Last year, it clinched a deal to build HVDC transmission lines between Saudi Arabia's new city of Neom and the country's western port of Yanbu.Yonhap