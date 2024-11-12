Secret Service doggedly determined to protect Trump with Boston Dynamics' Spot



SARAH CHEA

chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A robot dog from Hyundai Motor-backed Boston Dynamics has been spotted patrolling the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort club owned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.Spot, a remote-controlled four-legged robot, was seen in the video strolling on the grass outside the property with the logo of the United States Secret Service stenciled on its torso and the text "DO NOT PET" stamped on its legs.The Secret Service reportedly confirmed that the robot dog belongs to the agency, stating that "safeguarding the president-elect is our top priority."“The robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations," an agency spokesperson told the New York Post.The Secret Service began implementing stronger protective measures after Trump suffered two assassination attempts on the campaign trail, the most visible of which was the usage of bullet-proof glass around the podium at public events.At a height of 84 centimeters (2 feet, 9 inches) and weighing 25 kilograms (55 pounds), Spot can move at 5.76 kilometers per hour (3.6 miles per hour). The robot, mounted with various cameras and sensors that enable it to move freely at night, has already been deployed by many police departments across the United States.Boston Dynamics, which was 80 percent acquired by Hyundai Motor Group in 2020, is currently pushing for a Nasdaq listing in 2025. When Hyundai purchased the controlling stake from SoftBank Group, it promised to take the company public no later than the end of June 2025.Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung owns 20 percent of the company, while automaker Hyundai Motor has 30 percent. Hyundai Mobis holds 20 percent and Hyundai Glovis, 10 percent.Speaking on the stage of the CES technology expo in Las Vegas in 2022, Chung said, "Just like you are carrying your phone today, in the future, people will carry a Spot one day."Boston Dynamics has three robots in its current portfolio: Spot, a box-moving robot specialized in logistics named Stretch, and Atlas, a two-legged walking robot. It recently announced a partnership with Toyota Motor to utilize Atlas in developing an AI-powered humanoid robot.BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]