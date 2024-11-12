 Buddhist stupa returned to original temple location after 113 years
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 17:03 Updated: 12 Nov. 2024, 18:11
  • YIM SEUNG-HYE
 
Korean national treasure the Stupa of State Preceptor Jigwang is finally erected at its original location at Beopcheon Temple in Wonju, Gangwon, and unveiled to the public on Tuesday for the first time in 113 years. The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and the Wonju City Government held a homecoming ceremony on the same day at the Buddhist temple to celebrate the occasion and the stupa's successful restoration, which took about five years. Erected in 1085 at the temple to honor Haerin, an eminent Goryeo monk who served as a royal adviser during the reign of King Munjong, the stupa has had an eventful life, being taken outside the country during the Japanese colonial period (1910-45) and being bombed during the Korean War (1950-53).
 

Wonju citizens attend the homecoming ceremony of the Stupa of State Preceptor Jigwang on Tuesday, held at the Beopcheon Temple in Wonju, Gangwon. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Choi Eung-chon, head of Korea Heritage Service, second from left, looks at the Stupa of State Preceptor Jigwang on Tuesday as it gets unveiled to the public for the first time at its original location in Beopcheon Temple in Wonju, Gangwon. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

