한국 대통령, 트럼프에 선거 승리 축하 메시지

윤석열 대통령이 목요일(11월 7일) 서울 한남동 대통령 관저에서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인과 첫 전화통화를 하고 있다. [대통령실]

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated U.S. Republican Party candidate and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday after his victory in the race for the White House.윤석열 대통령이 수요일(11월 6일) 미국 공화당 대통령 후보 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 선거 승리를 축하하는 메시지를 전했다.In a message posted on his official X account, Yoon said he “looks forward to working closely” with Trump and said the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance “will shine brighter” under the former U.S. president’s “strong leadership.”윤 대통령은 엑스(X·옛 트위터)에 “그동안 보여주신 강력한 리더십 아래 한미동맹과 미국의 미래는 더욱 밝게 빛날 것”이라고 밝히고 “앞으로도 긴밀하게 협력해 나가길 기대한다”고 덧붙였다.While vote tallying continues across the United States, Trump appears to have clinched the key swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which would give him at least 277 out of 538 votes in the U.S. Electoral College as of press time.미국 전역에서 선거 개표는 아직 진행 중이지만, 트럼프 전 대통령은 노스캐롤라이나, 조지아, 펜실베이니아, 위스콘신 등 주요 경합주를 잡은 것으로 나타났다. 이는 6일 오후 7시 현재 기준(한국시간), 트럼프 전 대통령이 선거인단 538명 중 최소 277명을 확보했음을 의미한다.As he declared victory in front of a cheering crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, early morning on Wednesday, the 78-year-old Trump thanked the American people for electing him their 47th president and promised to “make America great again for all Americans,” repeating his original campaign slogan from 2016.수요일 오전 플로리다 웨스트팜비치에 모여 환호하는 지지자들 앞에서 선거 승리를 선언한 트럼프는 제 47대 대통령으로 당선되게 해준 미 국민에 감사하다며 “미국을 다시 위대하게 만들 것”이라는 2016년 대통령 선거 캠페인 슬로건을 되풀이했다.“I will not let you down. America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than it has been before,” he vowed. He also singled out billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk as a “new star” and “one of the most important people” who campaigned on his behalf.트럼프는 “여러분을 절대 실망케 하지 않을 것”이라며 “미국의 미래는 그 어느 때보다 더 크고, 더 좋고, 더 대담하고, 더 부유하고, 더 안전하고, 더 강해질 것”이라고 다짐했다. 이 자리에서 테크 억만장자 일론 머스크를 지목하며 “우리의 새로운 스타”이며 캠페인에서 “가장 중요한 사람 중 하나”라고 했다.Before the official results of the election were announced, an official from the Korean presidential office said on Wednesday that Seoul plans to build a “perfect” security partnership with the next administration in Washington, reflecting the importance of the country’s alliance with the United States to its economic and security interests. Seoul regards defense cooperation with Washington as crucial to deterring the threat posed by Pyongyang’s growing nuclear weapons and missile arsenal.공식적인 미국 대선 결과가 발표되기에 앞서 대통령실 관계자는 수요일 워싱턴 차기 행정부와 ‘완벽한’ 한미 안보 태세를 구축해 나갈 것이며, 미국과의 동맹은 안보와 경제 이익에도 중요하다는 점을 강조했다. 대통령실은 북한의 거세지는 핵·미사일 위협 억제엔 워싱턴과의 안보 협력을 가장 결정적인 요소로 보고 있다.A high-ranking presidential official told reporters that Yoon is expected to speak to the U.S. president-elect in the coming days.대통령실 고위 관계자는 기자들에게 윤 대통령과 미국 대통령 당선인의 대화가 수일 내에 이루어질 것으로 예상한다고 말했다.WRITTEN BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [lee.junhyuk@joongang.co.kr, kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]