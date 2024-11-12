Korea confirms first whooping cough death in 13 years, urges vaccinations

Korea's disease control agency on Tuesday confirmed the country's first death from whooping cough, involving an infant, and urged pregnant women, families and caregivers to get vaccinated.Whooping cough, also known as pertussis or the 100-day cough, is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the infant, less than two months old, was diagnosed with whooping cough late last month and died last week after experiencing worsening symptoms.It marks the first recorded death caused by whooping cough since the KDCA began compiling related data in 2011.Korea has been experiencing a sharp increase in the number of whooping cough cases, with 30,332 reported as of the first week of November, compared with just 292 cases recorded for all of 2023.Children aged six years or less accounted for 3.3 percent of the total cases."People in high-risk groups should take extra precautions in light of the country's first whooping cough death," KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said, adding that the government will also monitor infections among children.Pregnant women are advised to get vaccinated to ensure their newborns are born with immunity against pertussis.Family members, caregivers and health care workers are also strongly recommended to get vaccinated at least two weeks before interacting with infants.Yonhap