Today's fortune: Nov. 12, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: happyLucky direction: southeast1936: Living itself is a blessing.1948: Lady Luck is on your side.1960: You may find hope and joy.1972: Something you’ve been waiting for may be coming your way.1984: Life may brim with happiness.1996: You may do something you like or do well.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1937: What’s ours is the best.1949: What feels comfortable in your hands is the right one.1961: The older the better for relationships and fine wine.1973: Try to learn something new or unknown.1985: Seek advice from someone senior or with experience.1997: Keep up with your studying while working.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: encounteringLucky direction: west1938: Make note of it because you may forget it later.1950: Your children are yours only until they leave your bosom.1962: Don’t talk or act big.1974: Refrain from making financial deals.1986: Be cautious in investments and spending.1998: Be careful not to lose or break something.Wealth: lesseningHealth: mindfulLove: colorfulLucky direction: west1939: Be wary of those who are overly friendly.1951: Act on your good judgment not emotions.1963: What you see is not everything.1975: Try not to make enemies.1987: There is no such thing as free lunch.1999: Try not to get injured.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: north1940: Money buys dignity.1952: Putting money into good use can be wiser than saving it.1964: Try thinking differently.1976: Better be the head of a dog than the tail of a lion.1988: Begin well for smooth sailing.2000: Read literature.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: fulfillingLucky direction: north1941: Life feeds on emotional connections.1953: A spouse can be better than any of your children.1965: Age is just a number.1977: Be nice to your partner.1989: You may see eye to eye.2001: You may be hit by Cupid’s arrow.Wealth: not badHealth: modestLove: passionateLucky direction: west1942: Go with life’s flow.1954: We live until 100. You’re still young enough to have passion.1966: Get today’s deeds done.1978: Better be the head of a dog than the tail of a lion.1990: You may be blessed with work. Be ambitious.2002: The young have a license to passion.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: south1943: Don’t be judgmental. Broaden your perspective.1955: Bring down the wall in your heart and offer your hand first.1967: Better to yield small things.1979: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.1991: You may be learning while working.2003: You may give or get help.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: mutualLucky direction: west1944: At your age, you should know God’s will.1956: You may be praised or respected.1968: A happy family is the root of happiness.1980: Seek progress through unity.1992: You may be pleased completely.2004: Be united to get through things.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: north1945: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.1957: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.1969: Some competition may be good for them.1981: The gentle may prevail over the hard.1993: What’s too hard can break.2005: Envying is losing.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: givingLucky direction: east1946: Eat vegetables and fruit instead of meat.1958: Believe in your choice.1970: You may achieve just half of the success.1984: You should yield a bit to reach your goal.1994: The morning is better than the afternoon.2006: You may be worrying about your future.Wealth: not badHealth: moderateLove: blissfulLucky direction: east1935: Your walk of life will guide your wisdom.1947: You may be making a happy purchase.1959: Tiring but rewarding at the same time.1971: You sometimes need to tell white lies.1983: Keep in mind both work and family.1995: There may be a bigger gain than loss.2007: Take it on with confidence.