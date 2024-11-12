Today's fortune: Nov. 12, 2024
Published: 12 Nov. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 (Oct. 12 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: happy
Lucky direction: southeast
1936: Living itself is a blessing.
1948: Lady Luck is on your side.
1960: You may find hope and joy.
1972: Something you’ve been waiting for may be coming your way.
1984: Life may brim with happiness.
1996: You may do something you like or do well.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1937: What’s ours is the best.
1949: What feels comfortable in your hands is the right one.
1961: The older the better for relationships and fine wine.
1973: Try to learn something new or unknown.
1985: Seek advice from someone senior or with experience.
1997: Keep up with your studying while working.
Tiger
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: west
1938: Make note of it because you may forget it later.
1950: Your children are yours only until they leave your bosom.
1962: Don’t talk or act big.
1974: Refrain from making financial deals.
1986: Be cautious in investments and spending.
1998: Be careful not to lose or break something.
Rabbit
Wealth: lessening
Health: mindful
Love: colorful
Lucky direction: west
1939: Be wary of those who are overly friendly.
1951: Act on your good judgment not emotions.
1963: What you see is not everything.
1975: Try not to make enemies.
1987: There is no such thing as free lunch.
1999: Try not to get injured.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: north
1940: Money buys dignity.
1952: Putting money into good use can be wiser than saving it.
1964: Try thinking differently.
1976: Better be the head of a dog than the tail of a lion.
1988: Begin well for smooth sailing.
2000: Read literature.
Snake
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: fulfilling
Lucky direction: north
1941: Life feeds on emotional connections.
1953: A spouse can be better than any of your children.
1965: Age is just a number.
1977: Be nice to your partner.
1989: You may see eye to eye.
2001: You may be hit by Cupid’s arrow.
Horse
Wealth: not bad
Health: modest
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: west
1942: Go with life’s flow.
1954: We live until 100. You’re still young enough to have passion.
1966: Get today’s deeds done.
1978: Better be the head of a dog than the tail of a lion.
1990: You may be blessed with work. Be ambitious.
2002: The young have a license to passion.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: south
1943: Don’t be judgmental. Broaden your perspective.
1955: Bring down the wall in your heart and offer your hand first.
1967: Better to yield small things.
1979: Build reciprocal relationships to seek progress.
1991: You may be learning while working.
2003: You may give or get help.
Monkey
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: mutual
Lucky direction: west
1944: At your age, you should know God’s will.
1956: You may be praised or respected.
1968: A happy family is the root of happiness.
1980: Seek progress through unity.
1992: You may be pleased completely.
2004: Be united to get through things.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1945: A tree with many branches rarely has a calm day.
1957: Don’t let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.
1969: Some competition may be good for them.
1981: The gentle may prevail over the hard.
1993: What’s too hard can break.
2005: Envying is losing.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: giving
Lucky direction: east
1946: Eat vegetables and fruit instead of meat.
1958: Believe in your choice.
1970: You may achieve just half of the success.
1984: You should yield a bit to reach your goal.
1994: The morning is better than the afternoon.
2006: You may be worrying about your future.
Pig
Wealth: not bad
Health: moderate
Love: blissful
Lucky direction: east
1935: Your walk of life will guide your wisdom.
1947: You may be making a happy purchase.
1959: Tiring but rewarding at the same time.
1971: You sometimes need to tell white lies.
1983: Keep in mind both work and family.
1995: There may be a bigger gain than loss.
2007: Take it on with confidence.
