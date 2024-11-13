 Korea's import prices surge in October driven by rising oil prices, weak won
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's import prices surge in October driven by rising oil prices, weak won

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 11:27
A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows gasoline and diesel prices on Nov.10 [YONHAP]

A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows gasoline and diesel prices on Nov.10 [YONHAP]

 
Korea's import prices rose by the largest margin in six months in October due to rising global oil prices and the weak Korean currency, central bank data showed Tuesday.
 
The import price index advanced 2.2 percent last month from a month earlier, snapping two months of drops, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
 

Related Article

 
The figure marked the highest on-month increase since April when the prices jumped 3.8 percent.
 
From a year earlier, import prices fell 2.5 percent following a 3.3 percent on-year decline in September.
 
Import prices are a major factor that determines the path of the country's overall rate of inflation.
October's price growth was partly attributable to high oil prices, as the average price of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, stood at $74.94 per barrel in October, up from $73.52 the previous month, government data showed.
 
It also came as the Korean won averaged 1,361 won against the greenback in October, compared with 1,334.82 won the previous month.
 
Import prices of raw materials added 4.1 percent on month in October, and those for intermediate goods edged up 1.6 percent, according to the data.
 
The export price index also climbed 1.7 percent in October following a 2.3 percent on-month decline the previous month, the data showed.
 
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 1.3 percent on year last month, marking the lowest level since January 2021.

Yonhap
tags Korea oil price oil

More in Economy

Korea's import prices surge in October driven by rising oil prices, weak won

Sales of domestic market companies fall in H1 as consumer spending slows

Job growth in Korea slips below 100,000 in October as key sectors weaken

Noodle prices rise in October

KDI lowers 2025 growth forecast on export slowdown

Related Stories

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'I understand the appeal of electric cars'

Tanking prices

Falling prices at the pump

Pump prices

Up at the pump
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)