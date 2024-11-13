 Trade Ministry, dispatched commercial attaches review preparation for Trump policies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Trade Ministry, dispatched commercial attaches review preparation for Trump policies

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 18:45
Sign of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy [YONHAP]

Sign of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy [YONHAP]

Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with commercial attaches at Korean embassies in nine major economies as the government prepares for anticipated changes in U.S. trade policies under the incoming Donald Trump administration.
 
Deputy Minister for Trade Park Jong-won chaired the meeting with the commercial attaches, including the United States, Japan, China and Switzerland, according to the Trade Ministry.
 
"The new U.S. administration's trade and industry policies are expected to bring significant changes to global economic and security dynamics, directly and indirectly impacting Korea's industrial and trade environment," the ministry said in a statement.
 
"It is crucial to comprehensively monitor such changes and thoroughly prepare countermeasures for Korea," it added.
 
During the meeting, the commercial attaches said they would closely monitor developments in their host countries and strive to identify new opportunities amid such uncertainties.
 
The business community has been closely monitoring potential changes in U.S. trade policy, including the possible reduction or elimination of the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
 
President-elect Trump has also called for sweeping tariffs of a minimum of 10 percent on all imported goods.

Yonhap
tags korea trump

More in Economy

Agriculture Ministry outlines plan to address population decline in rural areas

Trade Ministry, dispatched commercial attaches review preparation for Trump policies

Korean market reels from tanking won-dollar rate on looming 'Trump trade'

Korea's import prices surge in October driven by rising oil prices, weak won

Sales of domestic market companies fall in H1 as consumer spending slows

Related Stories

Gov't braces for economic fallout from Trump policies as biz sector expresses cautious optimism

Korean market braces for second Trump term in wake of assassination attempt

Trump’s chances

As Korea's economy braces for implications of Trump policies, U.S. investments offer leverage

Trump delegated defense secretary authority to shoot down North Korean ICBM, Woodward book reveals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)