Kospi opens lower as won continues to slide

Shares opened bearish Wednesday amid a continued slide of the Korean won and uncertainties surrounding the new Trump administration's policies.The Korean won continued to slide against the U.S. dollar, hovering above the psychologically important level of 1,400 won.Kospi fell 11.46 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,471.11 in the first 15 minutes of trading.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics fell 1.7 percent, while SK hynix added 1.67 percent. LG Energy Solution shed 0.7 percent.Financial firms also started weaker, with KB Financial decreasing 1.4 percent and Shinhan Financial Group losing 0.9 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,410 won against the greenback, up 6.5 won from the previous session.Yonhap