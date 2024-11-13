트럼프 승리에 숨죽인 한국 전기차·배터리 제조사

공화당 대선 후보자 도널드 트럼프가 플로리다 팜비치에서 열린 개표 파티에서 수요일(11월 6일) 연설하고 있다. [AP=연합]

Former President Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election has forced Korean EV and battery makers into an uneasy holding pattern as their bottom lines face a potential threat with the Republican nominee’s expected attempt to slash incentives for clean vehicle-related investments.미국 대통령 선거에서 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령의 승리가 한국 전기차 및 배터리 제조업체들을 불안한 대기 상태로 몰아넣고 있다. 공화당 후보인 트럼프가 친환경 차량 관련 투자에 대한 보조금을 대폭 줄이려는 시도를 할 것으로 예상되면서 이들 업체의 수익성에 잠재적인 위협이 가해지고 있기 때문이다.Trump’s once-crystal clear tenacity to boost fossil fuels over clean energy with open hostility toward EVs has wavered as of late on an endorsement by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.트럼프는 한때 전기차에 대한 공개적인 적대감을 드러내며 화석연료를 선호하는 고집을 명확히 보였지만 최근 테슬라 일론 머스크 최고경영자(CEO)의 지지로 이러한 입장이 흔들리고 있다.Still, Korean firms are determined to stick to their announced investment plans in the United States, betting big on the hope of a rebound in EV sales and gaining competitiveness over Chinese players.그럼에도 한국 기업들은 이미 발표한 미국 투자 계획을 고수할 의지를 다지고 있으며 전기차 판매 반등과 중국 경쟁업체에 대한 경쟁력 강화를 크게 기대하며 대규모 투자를 지속하고 있다.“SK On is bent on expanding U.S. investment regardless of the election results to jump on the bandwagon to contain China, though uncertainties are looming over the downsizing of the Inflation Reduction Act [IRA] in Trump’s second term,” said David Jun, vice president of SK On’s Investor Relations department, in a recent conference call on third quarter earnings.SK온의 IR부의 데이비드 전 부사장은 “SK온은 중국을 견제하는 흐름에 동참하기 위해 선거 결과와 무관하게 미국 투자를 확대할 계획”이라면서도 “트럼프의 두 번째 임기 동안 인플레이션감축법(IRA)이 축소될 가능성이 있어 불확실성이 나타나고 있다”고 3분기 실적 발표 관련 최근 콘퍼런스콜에서 말했다.The IRA, passed in 2022 by President Joe Biden, funneled $260 billion in incentives for a clean energy transition, including up to $7,500 in tax credits on purchases of EVs assembled in North America. The IRA's Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) also offers $35 per kilowatt-hour for battery cells and $45 for battery modules, which have saved Korean battery makers from falling into losses amid slumping EV sales.2022년 조 바이든 대통령이 통과시킨 IRA는 청정에너지 전환을 위해 2600억 달러 규모의 보조금을 제공하고 북미에서 조립된 전기차 구매 시 최대 7500달러의 세액 공제를 해주는 것 등을 포함하고 있다. 또 IRA의 첨단 제조 생산 세액 공제는 배터리셀은 kWh 당 35달러, 배터리 모듈은 1개 당 45달러를 해준다. 이는 부진한 전기차 판매에도 한국 배터리 제조업체들이 손실을 보는 것을 면하게 했다.“The entire repeal of the law is less likely to happen as some lawmakers in states considered Republican strongholds have recently voiced opposition to the IRA's abolishment,” Jun said. “The impact on SK On could be limited.”전 부사장은 “최근 공화당 지지 지역에서 일부 의원들이 IRA 폐지에 반대 의사를 표명하면서, 법이 완전히 폐지될 가능성은 낮아졌다”며 “SK온에 미치는 영향은 제한적일 수 있다”고 말했다.Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg also predicted minimal effects on incentives for Korean companies “as the programs are already enacted” and decisions have already been made by the U.S. government, during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily last month.인디애나 주정부의 데이비드 로젠버그 상무부 장관도 지난달 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 한국 기업에 대한 보조금에 미치는 영향은 미미할 것이라고 예측했는데 “이 프로그램들은 이미 시행 중”이며 관련 결정이 이미 미국 정부에 의해 이루어졌기 때문이라고 설명했다.LG Energy Solution, Korea’s largest battery maker, also said it will push forward with the necessary investment in North America considering various anticipated circumstances such as the scheduled launch of new EVs by client automakers.한국 최대 배터리 제조업체인 LG에너지솔루션 역시 완성차 고객사의 신형 전기차 출시 일정 등 다양하게 예상되는 상황을 고려해 북미에 필요한 투자를 계속 추진할 것이라고 밝혔다.WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr, park.eunjee@jonogang.co.kr]