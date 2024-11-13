 A fridge in a flash: Samsung to introduce 1-day delivery for appliances, smartphones
A fridge in a flash: Samsung to introduce 1-day delivery for appliances, smartphones

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 16:57
  • JIN EUN-SOO
Samsung Electronics Logitech team introduces same-day delivery service of Samsung Electronics at its logistics center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics is launching a one-day delivery service in Korea for select products from Thursday, aiming to meet the expectations of customers accustomed to rapid delivery options.
 
The electronics giant will offer same-day delivery and installation for items like TVs, refrigerators and washers that don’t require extensive setup, provided orders are placed before noon, through its logistics affiliate Samsung Electronics Logitech.
 

The cost for the service is 100,000 won ($71).
 
Electronic gadgets such as smartphones as well as wearables that cost less than 500,000 won will also be delivered to the customers' doorsteps on the same day the order is placed. It will cost 5,000 won.
 
This new delivery system will operate in the Seoul and Gyeonggi area with plans to expand to further regions.
 
Samsung Electronics anticipates high demand for the one-day delivery service for products like refrigerators due to the importance of fresh groceries, as well as TVs, which customers typically want installed without delay.
 
"We decided to launch the service in order to improve customer satisfaction and convenience for products like home appliances and mobile products that people use on a daily and hourly basis," Samsung Electronics said in a release.
 
The Korean electronics giant commenced a drone delivery service for its foldables this summer to select remote regions, shortening the average delivery time from seven to one day.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]
