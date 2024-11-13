Amcham fundraiser raises $85,000 for students in need



SARAH CHEA

chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr

James Kim, seventh from the left, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham), takes a photo with CEOs and executives of corporations at Amchan's 17th CEO Servers' Night at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Tuesday.The fund-raising event, 35 executives and 430 guests attended this year, takes place annually to invite the most influential leaders in Korea's global business community and raise scholarships for university students facing financial hardship.A total of 120 million won ($85,377) was raised this year and will be delivered to support financially disadvantaged university students.