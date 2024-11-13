 Design Korea 2024 opens at Coex with a focus on AI
Design Korea 2024 opens at Coex with a focus on AI

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 19:09
Design Korea 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion, runs from Wednesday to Sunday at Coex's Hall D in southern Seoul. Pictured is Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy Ahn Duk-geun delivering a speech at the expo's opening ceremony on Wednesday. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Design Korea 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion, runs from Wednesday to Sunday at Coex's Hall D in southern Seoul.
 
This year's expo is themed around "How Artificial Intelligence Works In Our Everyday Life" and aims to facilitate networking between large, small and specialized design companies as well as showcasing AI-related engagement in the space.
 
Design Korea 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion, runs from Wednesday to Sunday at Coex's Hall D in southern Seoul. Pictured is Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy Ahn Duk-geun viewing an exhibition at Coex's Hall D in southern Seoul on Wednesday. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

