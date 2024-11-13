Hyosung's Cho Hyun-sang to lead APEC business advisory council

HS Hyosung Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang has been appointed to head the business advisory council of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said Wednesday.Cho was unanimously elected as chair of the 2025 APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) at the fourth ABAC meeting recently held in Lima, Peru, the business chamber said.Upon his appointment, Cho said he will "strive to communicate the business community's perspectives to the APEC leaders and work toward enhancing shared values in the Asia-Pacific region."Cho will deliver a recommendations report from the business community to APEC leaders at the 2025 APEC summit set to take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.The vice chairman will also preside over the ABAC-APEC Dialogue event, and Chey Tae-won, SK Group chief and head of the KCCI, will chair the main session of the APEC CEO summit in Gyeongju next year.Yonhap