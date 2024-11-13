 Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture

Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 16:44
  • 기자 사진
  • LEE JIAN
Cover of the book “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea” published by the Korea Heritage Agency [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY]

Cover of the book “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea” published by the Korea Heritage Agency [KOREA HERITAGE AGENCY]

 
The Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) published an encyclopedic book on the country's jang, or fermented sauce culture, it announced Wednesday. 
 
The book, “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea,” aims to provide an "elevated understanding of Korean jang culture by detailing its history, intangible heritage value, culinary significance and contemporary practices," the KHA said in a statement. 
 

Related Article

Available in both English and Korean, it added that the book has been distributed to public libraries across the country as well as Unesco-related nongovernmental organizations and universities offering Korean studies majors abroad. 
 
The KHA is also running a limited quiz event on its official website for which it plans to give out the Korean publication of the book along with souvenirs to 100 participants. It will run through Dec. 3.    
 
“Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea” is part of the agency's "K-Heritage" series launched in 2013 to promote Korea's Unesco-listed cultural practices. It includes 10 more books, including topics on gimjang (kimchi-making), haenyeo (Korean female divers in Jeju Island) and "Arirang," a Korean folk song. 
 
The KHA is vying to have jang-making culture added to a Unesco list. The practice has been recommended for inscription, and the final decision is set to be made in the first week of December during the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage's meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay.
 
If inscribed, jang-making culture will become Korea's 23rd entry on Unesco, joining other cultural activities like pansori, a Korean musical genre performed by a drummer and singer, and ganggangsullae, an ancient Korean dance. 

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
tags Jang

More in Food & Travel

Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture

Austin Kang and the chefs bringing global flavors to the Korean dining scene

'Culinary Class Wars' judge Paik Jong-won to expand K-food empire overseas

Everland unveils 'secret forest' housing Korea's largest ginkgo woodland

Seoul hotels launch year-end packages for the festive season

Related Stories

Actor Jang Keun-suk reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis, surgery

Jang Woo-hyuk of H.O.T. files suit against former employees for defamation

Noraebang blues

The people are watching

Appeals court orders actor Jang Keun-suk's mother to pay additional tax for underreporting income
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)