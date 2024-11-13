Heritage agency publishes book on Korea's fermented sauce culture
Published: 13 Nov. 2024, 16:44
- LEE JIAN
- lee.jian@joongang.co.kr
The Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) published an encyclopedic book on the country's jang, or fermented sauce culture, it announced Wednesday.
The book, “Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea,” aims to provide an "elevated understanding of Korean jang culture by detailing its history, intangible heritage value, culinary significance and contemporary practices," the KHA said in a statement.
Available in both English and Korean, it added that the book has been distributed to public libraries across the country as well as Unesco-related nongovernmental organizations and universities offering Korean studies majors abroad.
The KHA is also running a limited quiz event on its official website for which it plans to give out the Korean publication of the book along with souvenirs to 100 participants. It will run through Dec. 3.
“Knowledge, Beliefs and Practices Related To Jang-making In the Republic of Korea” is part of the agency's "K-Heritage" series launched in 2013 to promote Korea's Unesco-listed cultural practices. It includes 10 more books, including topics on gimjang (kimchi-making), haenyeo (Korean female divers in Jeju Island) and "Arirang," a Korean folk song.
The KHA is vying to have jang-making culture added to a Unesco list. The practice has been recommended for inscription, and the final decision is set to be made in the first week of December during the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage's meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay.
If inscribed, jang-making culture will become Korea's 23rd entry on Unesco, joining other cultural activities like pansori, a Korean musical genre performed by a drummer and singer, and ganggangsullae, an ancient Korean dance.
BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
